'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' Crowns Its Winner

Sep 3, 2021

AceShowbiz - Season 6 of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" aired its finale on Thursday, September 2. In the highly-anticipated episode, finalists Eureka O'Hara, Ginger Minj, Kylie Sonique Love and Ra'Jah O'Hara hit the stage for the last time in hope of being crowned as the winner of this season and officially inducted into the Hall of Fame.

That night, the four remaining queens recorded and performed their own verses for RuPaul and Tanya Tucker's new power anthem "This Is Our Country". Additionally, the queens put on amazing looks during their final runway.

Eureka was gorgeous in a purple Bob Mackie-inspired gown fit for the 1986 Oscars, while Ginger turned heads in edgy and colorful '50s housewife realness. Ra'Jah served looks in a stunning purple gown with a high slit. As for Kylie, she showed off her pride as an American through a sexy red-white-and-blue ensemble.

As each queens offered their best that night, RuPaul found it difficult to decide who was the winner. That prompted him to ask the four queens to lip sync for their lives one last time. Eventually, Kylie was announced as the winner of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" season 6, thanks to her mesmerizing lip sync to Lady GaGa's "Stupid Love".

"I've been waiting for this moment for 11 f**king years!" Kylie said. "I found myself through drag. It's been my saving grace. Winning this title is just reassurance that I followed the right path." Seemingly not being able to believe the exciting results, Kylie even pinched herself. "B***h, I'm not dreaming? This is really happening. It feels so good, and it feels so right."

In addition to take home the trophy, a $100,000 cash prize and year's supply of Anastasia Beverly Hills make-up, Kylie made history as she's the first trans contestant to take the crown.