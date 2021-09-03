 
 

NeNe Leakes Pays Tribute to Late Husband Gregg With Heartfelt Dancing Video

In the footage shared on social media, the former star of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' and Gregg Leakes can be seen dancing slowly to Johnny Gill's 'It Would Be You'.

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes has paid a touching tribute to her late husband. Just one day after Gregg Leakes died from cancer, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum shared a heartfelt video of the two dancing in honor of his memory.

The 53-year-old uploaded the said clip on her Instagram page on Thursday, September 2. In the footage, which was filmed at her Linnethia Lounge in Duluth, the reality star and Gregg were seen slowly dancing to Johnny Gill's "It Would Be You". Alongside the post, she sent out three broken heart emojis and three red heart emojis.

Gregg passed away at the age of 66 on Wednesday. He was previously diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018 but in remission for two years. In June this year, NeNe divulged that her husband was undergoing surgery to deal with the cancer's return.

In the wake of Gregg's passing, "RHOA" family took to social media to share their condolences. One in particular was Porsha Williams who uploaded a few photos of him and noted, "Truly heartbreaking news. Love and prayers for dear Nene & the Leakes family #Speechless. We love you Greg #F**kCancer."

Bravo personality Andy Cohen, meanwhile, penned on Twitter, "I am heartbroken over the passing of Gregg Leakes, a wonderful man." He added, "I jokingly called him 'Pastor Leakes' but in truth he was a strong voice of reason & commanded great respect among the entire #RHOA team. I am sending love and strength to @neneleakes & the entire Leakes family."

Marlo Hampton wrote on her own Instagram account, "My heart is truly broken for @neneleakes my sincere condolences to you, Brent and your entire family. Thank you Gregg for letting me be the 3rd wheel many nights. I'll always remember our jokes about 'smell me Marlo' (insider) you were the man with the scents! This one is hard. #fcancer Rest In Peace Gregg." She continued, "Such a good man, always so sweet and kind to me. You held your family down like no other."

NeNe and Gregg first wed in 1997 but got divorced in 2011. The couple, who shared a 22-year-old son named Brentt Leakes, remarried in 2013.

