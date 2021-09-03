 
 

Dr. Dre Accuses Ex-Wife Nicole Young of Embezzlement in New Lawsuit

The hip-hop mogul and his business advisors are suing Nicole for allegedly 'stealing' money from his recording studio business, which she used to be involved in 'maintenance and control' of its assets.

AceShowbiz - Dr. Dre and Nicole Young's legal war is far from being over. As they're still battling over divorce settlement, the rapper is now suing his ex-wife for allegedly embezzling money from his recording to studio business.

The hip-hop mogul and his advisors are accusing Nicole of "stealing" money from the accounts of Recording One studio in Sherman Oaks, according to new legal documents obtained by The Blast. The documents state that Dr. Dre and his ex-wife were listed on the business to be involved in "maintenance and control" of its assets, so Nicole was entrusted with the authority to withdraw checks and transfer funds for the business.

According to the suit, Nicole "decimated" the bank account and withdrew $353,571.85 during the time they started their divorce proceedings. She has since been removed from the business trust.

Now, Dr. Dre claims she "egregiously" breached her fiduciary duties by "embezzling and stealing money from (the company's) bank account, and using the money for her own, personal obligations."

The lawsuit claims Nicole has violated Penal Code 496, which reads, "Every person who buys or receives any property that has been stolen or that has been obtained in any manner constituting theft or extortion, knowing the property to be stolen or obtained, or who conceals, sells, withholds, or aids in concealing, selling, or withholding any property from the owner…shall be punished by imprisonment in county jail for not more than one year."

Dr. Dre has also turned over details of the same situation to LAPD, which investigated the incident for possible criminal charges. Sources say Nicole has already returned the money, though she had every right to move the cash.

Nicole filed for divorce from Dr. Dre in June 2020 after 24 years of marriage. He was recently ordered to pay his ex-wife nearly a month in temporary spousal support.

