 
 

Oscar De La Hoya Blames Trauma From Childhood Sexual Abuse for His Near-Death Drugs Overdose

Oscar De La Hoya Blames Trauma From Childhood Sexual Abuse for His Near-Death Drugs Overdose
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new interview, the boxing legend reveals that he 'was raped' at 13 years old by 'an older woman' and admits that he is still 'struggling' to cope with his childhood trauma.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - Oscar De La Hoya has opened up about his childhood trauma. In a new interview, the professional boxer revealed that he was raped when he was 13 years old which led to his alcohol and drugs problems.

"Life's been tough, man," the 48-year-old told the Los Angeles Times. He then admitted that he is still struggling to cope with "all [his] s**t" from childhood that has left him still "f**king burning" inside.

Oscar recalled, "I was raped at 13, from a woman, an older woman." He then stated that it happened when he was in Hawaii for a tournament. "Thirteen, lost my virginity over being … being raped, basically," he told the outlet, noting that "his discomfort was evident."

  See also...

"You're living this life, the Golden Boy, but, 'Oh s**t! That's still there,' " Oscar continued explaining what he felt after the alleged sex attack when he was still "Little Oscar." He added, "I never processed this, like, really thought how my feelings are reacting or processing."

Elsewhere in the interview ahead of his planned return to the ring this month after a 13-year retirement, Oscar shared, "Until one day it just comes out and you don't know how to deal with it. And the way you deal with it is just boozing it up, because you want to try to forget." He also admitted that "fear" had stopped him from returning to the ring sooner. "I just finally said, 'You know what? I'm going to do it. I'm going to do it for myself,' " he told the publication.

Oscar said it was only about a year ago that he realized he was "going to throw [his] life away" and "couldn't be drinking and doing drugs." His recovery, however, came in an unexpected way as he took hallucinogenic mushrooms with a shaman. "I feel it happened for a reason. I feel it saved me," he claimed, highlighting that it particularly helped heal his relationship with his mother.

You can share this post!

Duane Chapman Admits to Having a 'Pass' to Use N-Word Amid Racist Accusation
Related Posts
Oscar De La Hoya Trolled for Appearing High During Triller Broadcast

Oscar De La Hoya Trolled for Appearing High During Triller Broadcast

Most Read
Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'
Celebrity

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Dwayne Johnson Raves Over 'Way Cooler' Doppelganger

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

Adele Turns Heads in Miniskirt During Date Night With Rich Paul After Alleged 'Full-on-Fight'

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Pink Slammed by Teen YouTube Star Piper Rockelle Over Concerns She's Being Exploited by Mom

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Ashley Judd Gets Rid of Crutches, Introduces Beau After Recovering From Rainforest Fall

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes' Son Encourages Fans to 'Create Memories' With Loved Ones Amid Dad's Cancer Battle

Socialite Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm Died of Complications From Lyme Disease

Socialite Elisabeth Kieselstein Cord Hamm Died of Complications From Lyme Disease

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots

Cam Newton's Refusal to Get Vaccinated Reportedly Leads to Sudden Cut From the Patriots