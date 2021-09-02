Oscar De La Hoya Blames Trauma From Childhood Sexual Abuse for His Near-Death Drugs Overdose

Instagram Celebrity

In a new interview, the boxing legend reveals that he 'was raped' at 13 years old by 'an older woman' and admits that he is still 'struggling' to cope with his childhood trauma.

AceShowbiz - Oscar De La Hoya has opened up about his childhood trauma. In a new interview, the professional boxer revealed that he was raped when he was 13 years old which led to his alcohol and drugs problems.

"Life's been tough, man," the 48-year-old told the Los Angeles Times. He then admitted that he is still struggling to cope with "all [his] s**t" from childhood that has left him still "f**king burning" inside.

Oscar recalled, "I was raped at 13, from a woman, an older woman." He then stated that it happened when he was in Hawaii for a tournament. "Thirteen, lost my virginity over being … being raped, basically," he told the outlet, noting that "his discomfort was evident."

"You're living this life, the Golden Boy, but, 'Oh s**t! That's still there,' " Oscar continued explaining what he felt after the alleged sex attack when he was still "Little Oscar." He added, "I never processed this, like, really thought how my feelings are reacting or processing."

Elsewhere in the interview ahead of his planned return to the ring this month after a 13-year retirement, Oscar shared, "Until one day it just comes out and you don't know how to deal with it. And the way you deal with it is just boozing it up, because you want to try to forget." He also admitted that "fear" had stopped him from returning to the ring sooner. "I just finally said, 'You know what? I'm going to do it. I'm going to do it for myself,' " he told the publication.

Oscar said it was only about a year ago that he realized he was "going to throw [his] life away" and "couldn't be drinking and doing drugs." His recovery, however, came in an unexpected way as he took hallucinogenic mushrooms with a shaman. "I feel it happened for a reason. I feel it saved me," he claimed, highlighting that it particularly helped heal his relationship with his mother.