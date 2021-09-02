 
 

John Mayer Lets Go of His Ego as He Gets Older: 'The Pressure Is Off'

The 'Your Body Is a Wonderland' hitmaker insists he is no longer a 'recovered ego addict,' explaining that he has aged out of that insecurity as he gets older.

  • Sep 2, 2021

AceShowbiz - John Mayer no longer feels like a "recovering ego addict" now that he's in his 40s.

While answering fans' questions on Instagram on Tuesday (31Aug21), the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" hitmaker star fielded one about a 2015 quote in which he referred to himself as a "recovering ego addict."

The fan asked if he still feels the same way.

"No and I'll tell you why," the musician responded, explaining he's aged out of that insecurity.

"Your 20s and 30s are like the hours between 8pm and 11pm on a weekend night. You're kind of frantically hoping for the most validating plans to come through."

"Your 40s are like 11:30 pm where you're like, 'Hey, I would have been home anyway even if I had gone out.' The pressure is off."

He made the original remark on America's "Today" show in 2015, noting, "I'm a recovered ego addict, and the only way that I can be sure that I don't relapse is to admit that I constantly have this ego addiction, every day. So I do the Grammys and I go home because if I stay, I get high again."

The "Gravity" singer - who previously dated Jennifer Aniston, Cameron Diaz, and Jessica Simpson - recently admitted he would love to settle down and have a family of his own one day.

John Mayer is currently on tour with his Dead and Company bandmates. They are traveling across North America until October.

Rumor has it, a fan fell to his death during their concert at Citi Field in New York in August. The man was pronounced dead in a hospital after falling from a balcony when trying to perform a flip.

