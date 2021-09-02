 
 

Alyssa Milano's Uncle Thanks Her for Saving Him After Car Crash as He Hopes to Leave Hospital 'Soon'

Mitchell J. Carp has sent his actress niece a voice message, thanking her for saving his life after he suffered a heart attack which led to a scary car accident.

AceShowbiz - Alyssa Milano's uncle should be leaving the hospital "soon" following their "horrifying" crash.

The 48-year-old actress was in the passenger seat when her uncle Mitchell J. Carp suffered a "serious heart attack" behind the wheel, which resulted in a car accident on 17 August (21).

And from his hospital bed at the UCLA Medical Center, Alyssa's uncle gave a promising update on Tuesday (31Aug21) and thanked everyone for their support.

Taking to Twitter, Alyssa wrote, "So many of you have reached out to show their love and support and sent their prayers. So I thought you would like this update. Listen carefully."

The "Insatiable" star then shared a voice note from her uncle, in which he said, "It's about 12 o'clock. I want to thank you for saving me and I should be getting out of here soon. I love you."

The last update came last week when she revealed her uncle was on life support and that he had "a long road ahead of him."

Alyssa shared on TikTok, "Uncle Mitch is still in and out of consciousness. He's on life support."

"My brother went there yesterday and played him some oldies, and his whole body started moving. So, he really loved that. The nurses at the UCLA Medical Center and the doctors are taking such incredible care of Uncle Mitch, but he's got a long road ahead of him."

The "Charmed" star - who was unharmed in the crash - revealed her uncle had a fever and the doctors thought he might have an infection.

She added, "He spiked a fever last night of 103, so we think that there is an infection that he is also beating throughout all of this. But he is a fighter, Uncle Mitch is a fighter, and the doctors say that every day is a miracle that he still hangs on."

Alyssa also urged her followers to get CPR training and certification so that they can help "save a life" if needed.

She said, "So, thank you again, for your concern, for wanting to know how he is. Please, please, please get trained in CPR. You could be called upon to save a life at some point, and it's really, really valuable to know how to do that."

Two days after the crash, Alyssa offered a small update when a fan commented on an Instagram post to ask if she and her family are "doing okay."

"Thanks so much. We are hoping and praying," she responded.

