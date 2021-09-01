 
 

Royal Family Members Still 'Nervous' About Reconciling With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Royal Family Members Still 'Nervous' About Reconciling With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
WENN/John Rainford
Celebrity

Royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti reveals in a new interview that royal family members are still wary about the reconciliation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex ahead of Prince Harry's memoir.

  • Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been slowly mending their relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton following tough years. However, a royal expert reveals in a new interview that royal family members are still wary about the reconciliation with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Speaking to Us Weekly, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti claimed on Tuesday, August 31 that they are "still raw" in the wake of the Sussexes' decision to step down from their senior duties as well as their bombshell revelations about life in the palace. "Over the year, there must've been some discussions, some sort of attempt at reconciliation," Jonathan said.

"But I keep saying that, you know … I'm not party to their private conversations, but I think it must be incredibly difficult to try and have those conversations because [other royals] must always be a bit worried about what Megan and Harry are going to reveal to the press or … in a new revised version of ['Finding Freedom'] or even in Prince Harry's own book," the British journalist shared, referring to Harry's upcoming memoir.

  See also...

Jonathan believed that Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and more might hesitate to reconcile with Prince Harry and Meghan who are now residing in California. "I think that there's perhaps a nervousness on the part of the royal family to say too much and to make too great in efforts to reconcile, even though I'm sure that they'd want to, if only for PR purposes, never mind for family peace," he shared.

Recent reports claimed that Meghan and Kate are getting "closer than ever" with the former "Suits" actress reaching out to the Duchess of Cambridge to collaborate on a Netflix project. "Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often," a source revealed earlier this month. "Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate's charity work and the huge impact she's made with her philanthropy."

As for Kate, the wife of Prince William reportedly reacted to it positively. "Kate is very flattered, and it's all very positive between them," the so-called inside source added.

You can share this post!

Britney Spears' Lawyer Accuses Her Father of Extortion for Stalling Resignation as Conservator

Robby Hayes Accuses Jef Holm of Harassing and Physically Abusing Him After Restraining Order

Related Posts
This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

This Is How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Break Royal Tradition With Lilibet

This Is How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Break Royal Tradition With Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Address Afghanistan and Haiti Crises: 'We Are Left Heartbroken'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Address Afghanistan and Haiti Crises: 'We Are Left Heartbroken'

Meghan Markle Reportedly Reaches Out to Kate Middleton to Collaborate on Netflix Project

Meghan Markle Reportedly Reaches Out to Kate Middleton to Collaborate on Netflix Project

Most Read
IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide
Celebrity

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's Boxing Match Called 'Rigged' After the YouTuber's Shocking Win

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Jake Paul Announces Retirement From Boxing After Tyron Woodley Suspects He Didn't Fight 'Clean'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

Kendall Jenner Meets Devin Booker's Great Grandma, People Say She Looks 'Uncomfortable'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

Kris Jenner Plans to Marry BF Corey Gamble in $2 Million Lavish Wedding

SpotemGottem Wanted by Police for Allegedly Bragging About Murder

SpotemGottem Wanted by Police for Allegedly Bragging About Murder

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Patrick Mahomes' Fiancee Brittany Matthews Thanks Him for 'So Dang Special' Birthday Party

Chris Brown Calls Kanye West 'Whole H*e' in Now-Deleted Post

Chris Brown Calls Kanye West 'Whole H*e' in Now-Deleted Post

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

J.R. Smith Receives Support From Fans After Lamenting Rough Week of College

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Death of IG Model Mercedes Morr Probed Into as Murder-Suicide, Police Say

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'

Bhad Bhabie Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery as She Plans to Enlarge Her 'A**'