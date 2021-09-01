 
 

Britney Spears' Lawyer Accuses Her Father of Extortion for Stalling Resignation as Conservator

Britney Spears' Lawyer Accuses Her Father of Extortion for Stalling Resignation as Conservator
Demanding that Jamie Spears leaves his guardian role immediately, Mathew Rosengart claims that the patriarch is asking for around $2 million as a pay off.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears' lawyer has accused the pop star's dad of extortion as he stalls his exit as the pop star's conservator.

According to new legal documents, Mathew Rosengart claims Jamie Spears is trying to get as much money as possible out of his daughter before closing the door on his guardian role, which he has held since 2008.

Jamie recently agreed to step down as Britney's conservator - but on his own terms - and now Rosengart is demanding he leaves immediately, claiming he is asking for around $2 million (£1.45 million) as a pay off. Rosengart writes, "The status quo is no longer tolerable, and Britney Spears will not be extorted."

The lawyer has called for Jamie to resign immediately and if he doesn't he is asking the judge overseeing the conservatorship case to suspend him at the end of September, reminding lawmakers of his client's "compelling testimony" against her father at the end of June, when she insisted he should be behind bars on abuse charges.

"Britney Spears's life matters. Her well-being matters. Every day matters. There is no basis to wait," Rosengart adds.

He tells TMZ, "Britney Spears will not be bullied or extorted by her father. Nor does Mr. Spears have the right to try to hold his daughter hostage by setting the terms of his removal. This is not about him, it is about the best interests of his daughter, which as a matter of law, mandate his removal."

"Even putting aside the legal issues requiring his prompt removal, if he loves his daughter, Mr. Spears should resign now, today, before he is suspended. It would be the correct and decent thing to do."

