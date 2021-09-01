Robby Hayes Accuses Jef Holm of Harassing and Physically Abusing Him After Restraining Order

Instagram Celebrity

After his ex-roommate filed and dropped a restraining order against him over harassment allegations, the season 12 runner-up of 'The Bachelorette' dubs the legal action 'a deceitful and perjurious false report.'

AceShowbiz - Robby Hayes has broken his silence after Jef Holm filed a restraining order against him and subsequently dropped it. In his statement, the season 12 runner-up of "The Bachelorette" claimed that he was actually the victim, accusing his former roommate of harassing and physically abusing him.

"Just imagine," the 34-year-old reality star told Us Weekly on Tuesday, August 31, "coming home from a four-day work trip and your roommate, Jef Holm, who's actually been the one harassing, physically abusing and making threats of violence and throwing your personal belongings to the curb has broken down the door to your room, moved all your stuff out and changed the locks."

Robby also claimed Jef's restraining order left him and his dog homeless. He said in his note, "Then, in an attempt to keep you away from your home, files a … legal document to get a restraining order in a place where you couldn't even step within a 100 yards of the place you've called home for 4.5 years, leaving you and your puppy homeless."

In his statement, Robby called the legal action "a deceitful and perjurious false report." He then explained, "I've delayed my response to the media because of this concern for my safety and the safety of my belongings."

Robby's lawyer Eric Renslo additionally stated that the two were not former roommates and were still living together. "Jef was not paying any rent on the place but renting out rooms to basically collect money. And when Robby went on vacation Jef put all of Robby's stuff into a storage unit and got a restraining order on him," he told the publication.

According to Eric, Robby may take legal action against Jef. "My client may file his own restraining order because he feels Jef is harassing him and Robby may in fact try to move back in with police assistance," the attorney explained. "He may file his own restraining order so Jef doesn't do this again. It'll depend on if he can get back into his residence."

In mid-August, Jef was granted a temporary restraining order against Robby, whom he claimed had been sneaking into the California rental house they used to share without permission. However, after Jef didn't show up in court on Monday, August 30 to determine if the order should become permanent, a judge at the Los Angeles Superior Court dismissed the order.

For his part, Jef, claimed that he didn't show up at the court because the alleged harassment stopped. "Tensions died down as I hoped. I haven't seen any reason to continue with the restraining order, so I dropped it," he told E! News on August 31. "Like I mentioned before, I wish him the best."