Amelia Hamlin Urges People to 'Be Nicer' Amid Scott Disick and Travis Barker's Feud

Seemingly responding to her boyfriend Scott's drama with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, the 20-year-old model takes to Instagram to share a message about hoping for a truce.

  • Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amelia Hamlin appears to weigh in on the drama surrounding her boyfriend Scott Disick, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian after Scott dissed Travis and Kourtney over their PDA pic. Taking to her Instagram account, the 20-year-old model seemingly hopes for a truce.

On Tuesday, August 31, Amelia shared on her Instagram Stories a picture of someone holding a cardboard sign that urges people to be nice to each other. "Let's be nicer to each other. We're all trying our best," the cardboard sign read. Amelia didn't reveal who the message was for but it's safe to assume that it has something to do with the current feud involving her beau.

Scott, who shares three children with ex Kourtney, made headlines yesterday after the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum's other former boyfriend Younes Bendjima exposed the restaurateur for trash-talking her over her hot romance with her current boyfriend Travis. In an Instagram Story that he posted on Monday, Younes shared a screengrab of DM from Scott in which the latter attached a pic of Kourt and Travis making out on a boat during their Italian getaway.

"Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," Scott wrote to Younes. However, the model refused to play along with Scott, replying, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: I aint your bro." Younes further blasted the "Flip It Like Disick" star by writing on the post, "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

In a separate post, Younes also insinuated that Scott has been doing this for a while and that DM was the last straw for him. "couldn't miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy," so the 28-year-old hunk claimed. "back to work now."

