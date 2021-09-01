 
 

Travis Barker Likes a Post Calling Out Scott Disick for Dissing His Romance With Kourtney Kardashian

While the Blink-182 drummer seemingly gives an approval to Younes Bendjima's reaction to Scott's shady comment, Kourtney shares a Bible verse on her own Twitter account.

  • Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian may be swept away during their romantic vacation in Italy, but that doesn't mean they are not aware of what's happening back in the states. Catching wind of Scott Disick's shady comment on their PDA-filled trip, the pair have shared their reactions to it.

Seemingly giving an approval to Younes Bendjima's reaction to Scott's nasty message, the Blink-182 drummer liked a fan account's repost of the alleged DM from the restaurateur to the model. He also posted on his Instagram Story a photo of Ray Liotta's "Goodfellas" character laughing, which some have interpreted as his response to the drama.

Travis Barker Liked an IG Post

Travis Barker reacted to Scott Disick dissing his romance with Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis Barker's Instagram Story

The drummer also seemed to respond to the drama on his IG Story.

Kourtney, meanwhile, took the high road as she chose to share a Bible verse on Twitter amid the ordeal. "John 15:7," she cited. "If you remain in me and my words remain in you, you may ask anything you wish, and it will be done for you."

Scott was previously exposed by Kourtney's other ex-boyfriend, Younes, for trash talking her over her hot romance with Travis. In a screenshot shared by the former boxer on his Story on Monday night, August 30, the father of three allegedly wrote, "Yo is this chick ok!???? Broooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy," along with a picture of Kourtney and Travis making out on a boat during their vacation in Italy.

In his reply, Younes wrote back to Scott, "Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy." He added, "PS: I aint your bro." He went on blasting the self-proclaimed Lord Disick as writing over the image, "keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

Younes further suggested that this was not the first time Scott got petty. "couldn't miss this one. He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy," so the 28-year-old hunk added in a separate Story. "back to work now."

Scott has neither confirmed nor denied if the message was from him. He previously told Andy Cohen that he was supportive of Kourtney's relationship with Travis. "I think if you really love somebody, right, you want them to be happy no matter what," he said during the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" reunion, "so I do give her a blessing to be happy."

When Andy told him, "It seems like you get really upset when Kourtney is linked to other guys," Scott muttered jokingly, "No, just want to kill them."

