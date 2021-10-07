Emily VanCamp Explains Her 'The Resident' Exit: My 'Priorities Shifted'

FOX TV

In a new interview, the 35-year-old Canadian actress reveals that her daughter is the biggest reason of her decision to leave the FOX show after four seasons.

AceShowbiz - Emily VanCamp has broken her silence on her departure from "The Resident". In a new interview with Deadline, the actress revealed that her daughter was the biggest reason of her decision to leave the FOX show after four seasons.

"I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted," the Canadian actress shared. "I think there comes a moment in every woman's life -- in every person's life -- where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that's what happened while I was making the show."

The 35-year-old went on to say, "Doing that many episodes in a different city and then you add COVID to that, most of us couldn't see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment."

Emily and her husband welcomed their first daughter in August after keeping her pregnancy in secret. Shortly after giving birth, the actress announced that she would not be returning to the medical drama.

Calling her exit "such a bittersweet moment," Emily explained, "I loved doing The Resident so much for the four years I was on it." The former "Revenge" star continued, "Oftentimes you hear about someone exiting a show because something bad had happened or there was some bad blood. But in this case, it's the exact opposite. There's nothing but love and respect between all of us and this decision was not an easy one for anybody. But it was the right one for me, personally. I'm grateful that I was met with understanding and compassion."

Emily's onscreen husband, Matt Czuchry, revealed that he was among the first people who knew about Emily's plan to exit the show. "I was one of the first people she had told, and she said she wanted to start a family," Matt told TVLine on Tuesday, October 5. "I was completely supportive of that and had been, of her, from the beginning."

The "Girlmore Girls" alum also shared that they had several discussion s about her departure. He noted, "There's so much respect and love there, and that goes very much into our personal lives. Emily will always be a part of my life."