Diane Warren Disses Singers for Having Multiple Writers for a Single Song

The iconic songwriter is not impressed by musicians who use numerous writers for their songs and criticizes music marketing in the age of social media.

Sep 1, 2021

AceShowbiz - Diane Warren has slammed pop stars who have multiple co-writers for a single song.

The songwriting legend - whose hits include Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing", Cher's "If I Could Turn Back Time", and Toni Braxton's "Un-Break My Heart" - can't believe the majority of today's pop songs have so many names on the credits.

Insisting the tracks don't sound "any better" for it, she told Britain's Daily Star newspaper, "You have 10 writers on a song now. I look at the credits and think: 'What the f**k did you guys all do? Why isn't this song 10 times better?' "

"Prince, by himself, wrote songs 10 times better than these songs where everyone in the room gets a writer's credit."

The record producer - who has just dropped her debut album, "The Cave Sessions Volume 1", after 35 years in the music industry - is also not a fan of how artists are having to market their music in the modern age.

"To me it's like, 'This is a great song, let's get it on the radio!' But it's like, 'Well, no, you have to build a story.' F**k that," she said.

"If The Beatles or Prince existed now, I have no idea how that would have worked. They would have had to do TikTok campaigns and if that didn't work, the label wouldn't push their music. Who the f**k knows? But it still comes down to an undeniable song. I still believe that."