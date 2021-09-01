Kristin Cavallari Rumored to Date Country Star Chase Rice After Jay Cutler Divorce

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Laguna Beach' star sparks romance rumors with country music crooner Chase Rice, more than a year after she filed for divorce from Jay Cutler.

AceShowbiz - Kristin Cavallari reportedly has a new man in her life - country singer Chase Rice.

Sources told TMZ the mother-of-three has been dating the musician for around two months although their romance is said to be "pretty low-key and casual."

"They've been talking and hanging out pretty regularly, getting to know each other, but seem to be heading toward that territory best described as smitten with each other," the insider added.

While things are apparently going from strength to strength for the fledgling pair, who were introduced by a mutual friend in Nashville, they aren't quite ready to make things exclusive just yet.

Kristin split from husband Jay Cutler in April 2020 and she was seen kissing comedian Jeff Dye as she got back on the single market, but nothing appeared to come from their PDA.

Meanwhile, Jay recently opened up about dating again now that he's a single man, admitting it's "hard as hell" now that everyone meets on social media or dating sites rather than by going out and mingling.

In the divorce papers filed by Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler was accused of being "guilty of such inappropriate marital conduct as renders further cohabitation unsafe and improper."

In a post-split interview, she explained the frictions "didn't happen overnight."

"We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I've ever made," she said. "I'm proud for making this decision. … I feel like my whole world is opening up now because of it, and I'm just feeling the best I've felt in a really long time."