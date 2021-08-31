Slipknot's Corey Taylor Accuses 'Selfish' Fan of Giving Him Covid

Instagram Celebrity

The Slipknot lead vocalist talks about his battle with Covid-19 and blames 'selfish' fan following his diagnosis, saying the same person 'probably got several people sick.'

AceShowbiz - Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor is calling out a "selfish" fan for giving him COVID.

Taylor has been a vocal advocate for getting vaccinated against the coronavirus and has previously slammed fans who refuse to wear masks.

Last week (ends27Aug21), he revealed he had tested positive for the virus and was "very, very sick" but over the weekend, in a virtual chat, Corey revealed he has since tested negative.

He also has a theory about how he got the virus, as he was vaccinated and fans were mandated to wear masks during his recent solo shows.

"You try to trust that people are vaccinated or they're masking up and social distancing and at least testing negative before they go to something like that," he shared.

"Sometimes you just run into those selfish people that don't care about that. I think that's what happened to me - somebody came to one of my shows and was in the audience sick and probably got several people sick, man."

The rocker, however, previously stated he does not believe people should be forced to show proof of vaccination at events.

"If you're going to put people at risk of getting sick, you shouldn't want to go to a show. That's common sense. And if you do put people at risk, then you're a f**kin' a**hole. And you shouldn't be let in anyway," he told Consequence of Sound in July (21).

Despite his health scare, Taylor is determined to hit the stage for some newly announced Slipknot festival dates - Riot Fest in Chicago, Illinois on 19 September and Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida on 11 November. The "Wait and Bleed" hitmakers are taking over for Nine Inch Nails after the Trent Reznor-led band announced it was cancelling all upcoming shows.