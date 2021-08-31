'Mission: Impossible 7' Bosses Sue Insurance Company Over Covid Compensation Dispute

Paramount Pictures Movie

Studio bosses behind the upcoming seventh 'Mission: Impossible' installment are taking insurance company to court over dispute regarding Covid-19 compensation.

AceShowbiz - Paramount bosses are suing Federal Insurance Company executives for failing to cover Covid-19 costs on the latest "Mission: Impossible" movie.

The Tom Cruise blockbuster shut down seven times in the past year following COVID positives and related health and safety issues and in a new suit, filed on Monday (30Aug21) in California, movie chiefs are demanding compensation from their insurers.

"Paramount suffered significant losses and damages covered by the Policy when it was forced to suspend and postpone production of Mission Impossible 7 due to Closure Orders affecting different filming locations, cast illnesses, and the need to protect cast and crew and its locations from exposure to SARS-CoV-2," the suit reads.

Paramount had a $100 million (£72.7 million) policy with the Chubb subsidiary, according to Deadline.

"However, when Paramount sought payment for the full amount of its insured losses under the policy, Federal refused... Federal arbitrarily categorized several of Paramount's losses as subject to only one limited category of coverage (which provided for coverage of just $1 million in connection with each single loss), and unjustifiably refused to cover other losses altogether."

"Ultimately, Federal paid only a small portion of Paramount's losses, denying coverage for the majority of them. By doing so, Federal breached the parties' contract. Furthermore, Federal acted unreasonably, choosing to favor its interests over those of its insured, tortiously breaching the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing."

The studio executives are seeking a series of unspecified damages.

Cruise himself blasted crew members on the film after they ignored COVID protocols on set.

Leaked audio of the movie star ranting at staffers on set was leaked by The Sun last year (20).