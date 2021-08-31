 
 

Cheryl's Homeless Brother Begging for Handouts on Streets

Cheryl's Homeless Brother Begging for Handouts on Streets
Instagram
Celebrity

Andrew Tweedy is revealed to live in a tent among the homeless in northern England and survive on people's handouts despite sister's multi-million dollar fortune.

  • Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Andrew Tweedy, the brother of British pop star Cheryl, is living in a tent on the streets of northern England.

Despite his younger sibling boasting an estimated $48 million (£35 million) fortune, Andrew told The Sun newspaper he's homeless and surviving on handouts from passers-by.

According to the publication, he was forced to live on the streets when his relationship broke down earlier this year (21), following a period of legal troubles that saw him appear in court more than 50 times.

"This is what I'm f**king living like," he said. "I've been begging here for more than three months and it's something that has really broken my heart."

  See also...

While Girls Aloud star Cheryl has made numerous attempts to get him clean and funded a $27,500 (£20,000) stint in rehab to tackle his drug problems, Andrew says the "Call My Name" star likely has no idea about his situation.

"I've got so much f**king pride. With the family I've got, I shouldn't be here. It's horrible," he explained. "None of them have contacted me."

"Even though Cheryl's not helping me, she's still my family. She probably won't even know I'm on the streets, I don't blame her at all. This is the lowest I've ever been."

Andrew, who shares a tent with another homeless friend, is awaiting temporary accommodation, with a member of his local council insisting they are working on finding a "solution."

You can share this post!

'Leave It to Beaver' Star Tony Dow Battling Pneumonia in Hospital

Korn's Frontman Takes Oxygen Breaks Between Songs as He Resumes Tour Amid Covid Recovery
Related Posts
Cheryl 'Struggled to Find the Right Words' to Console Sarah Harding After Cancer Diagnosis

Cheryl 'Struggled to Find the Right Words' to Console Sarah Harding After Cancer Diagnosis

Cheryl and Liam Payne's Son Sings 'Jingle Bells' as He Crashes Mom's Interview

Cheryl and Liam Payne's Son Sings 'Jingle Bells' as He Crashes Mom's Interview

Cheryl Shuts Down Her Charity After Raising Only $4K

Cheryl Shuts Down Her Charity After Raising Only $4K

Cheryl Considers Sperm Donor to Have Her Next Kid

Cheryl Considers Sperm Donor to Have Her Next Kid

Most Read
Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History
Celebrity

Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

IG Model Mercedes Morr Dead at 33 Reportedly in Homicide

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Leaves Price Tag on Her Regal Outfit at Dolce and Gabbana Show

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Farrah Abraham Trolled After Threatening to Sue Harvard Over Educational Abuse and Discrimination

Farrah Abraham Trolled After Threatening to Sue Harvard Over Educational Abuse and Discrimination

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Queen Elizabeth's Helicopter Suffered Technical Issue on the Way to Pick Up Princess Anne

Queen Elizabeth's Helicopter Suffered Technical Issue on the Way to Pick Up Princess Anne

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

King Von Fans Convinced Baby Is His After Alleged BM Shares First Pics of Daughter

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

This Is Why Royal Family Was 'Quietly Pleased' Over Meghan Markle's Absence at Prince

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date in Italy

Bill Nighy and Anna Wintour Spark Romance Rumors After Dinner Date in Italy

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'

50 Cent Fires Back at Haters Commenting on His Weight Loss for 'All Things Fall Apart'