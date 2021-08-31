'Ted Lasso' Dominates 2021 Hollywood Critics Association's TV Awards With Multiple Wins

Apple TV+ TV

The Jason Sudeikis-fronted comedy series leads winners at the first-ever TV Awards held by Hollywood Critics Association with multiple gongs including Best Streaming Comedy.

AceShowbiz - "Ted Lasso" led the winners at the Hollywood Critics Association's (HCA) first-ever TV Awards on Sunday night (29Aug21), with gongs for Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, and Hannah Waddingham.

The programme was also named Best Streaming Comedy, with the awards among the first to split broadcast, cable and streaming shows in a bid to give rarely-acknowledged productions some of the limelight.

As such, medical drama "New Amsterdam" was crowned Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama, while "Star Wars" spinoff "The Mandalorian" took home the prize for Best Streaming Series, Drama.

"Young Rock", which is loosely based on the upbringing of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, won the Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy, award, while Syfy's "Resident Alien" emerged victorious in the Best Cable Series, Comedy category.

Other winners included Emma Corrin and Josh O'Connor for "The Crown", Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez for "Pose", and Jean Smart for "Hacks".

"While these past 17 months have been incredibly difficult for many of us, television has once again become our best friend," said HCA chairman Scott Menzel said at the virtual ceremony.

"Series like Ted Lasso, Hacks and Young Rock provided us with a sense of joy and happiness during these troubled times."

"Dramatic series such as New Amsterdam, Lovecraft Country and Pose were as entertaining as they were educational."

"These are only a few of the shows that were nominated, but it is so inspiring to see all of these passionate stories being told from diverse storytellers that aren't afraid to touch upon timely issues including racism, COVID-19 and LGBTIQ rights."

