'Leave It to Beaver' Star Tony Dow Battling Pneumonia in Hospital

The former child actor is forced to cancel a scheduled appearance as he's taken to the emergency room for medical treatment because of his struggle with pneumonia.

Aug 31, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former child star Tony Dow has been hospitalised as he battles pneumonia.

According to TMZ, Dow - most famous for playing Beaver's older brother Wally Cleaver in U.S. TV sitcom "Leave It to Beaver" from 1957 to 1963 - was taken to the emergency room on Thursday (26Aug21).

He tested negative for COVID-19 five times in the hospital, his wife Lauren told the website, but was in the E.R. for 24 hours because there were no beds available.

Dow is now on a ward and on the mend, and Lauren said his doctors had told her he could be released within the next week.

"On behalf of Tony and myself we thank you for your concern for him," she added.

As well as his acting career, Dow is an established director and has also found success as a sculptor, with some of his work even featured in the world-famous Louvre museum in Paris, France.

Due to his young age, the actor was not allowed to watch his own show during early career. "They actually asked our parents not to let us watch the show on TV so we wouldn't get a big head. So there are probably some episodes that I haven't seen yet… And there was no swearing on set at all, not even from the crew. They wanted to keep it as family-friendly as possible at all times," he said in a 2019 interview.

Tony Dow was forced to call off a scheduled event over the weekend because of his illness.