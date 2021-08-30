 
 

Amelia Hamlin Trolls Lisa Rinna After Her Mom Complains About Relationship With Scott Disick

Instagram/WENN/Tony Forte
After 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star jokingly hopes her daughter is dating Harry Styles instead of the 'Flip It Like Disick' star, the model shares a photo of her mom skinny-dipping with Harry Hamlin.

  • Aug 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amelia Hamlin is getting a sweet revenge on Lisa Rinna. After "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star threw a subtle shade at her relationship with Scott Disick, the model took to her social media account to hit back at her mom.

On Saturday, August 28, the 20-year-old beauty shared a photo on her Instagram Story that saw the "Melrose Place" alum with her husband Harry Hamlin soaking in their hot tub. At the time, the longtime married couple was skinny-dipping. "I just found my parents skinny dipping in the hot tub and idk if I'm traumatized of like if [it's] cute," the model wrote over the snap.

Amelia Hamlin via IG Story

Amelia Hamlin shared photo of Lisa and Harry Hamlin while the two were skinny-dipping.

A day prior, Lisa herself shared a snapshot on her Instagram page of herself and Harry in the hot tub. In the photo, the Billie Reed depicter on "Days of Our Lives" wore a black bathing suit, posing with her husband.

Amelia's post came just a few days after Lisa aired her complaints about her daughter's relationship with Scott. In the August 25 episode of her reality TV show, the 58-year-old reality star was visited by her daughters at her house to look at some of her old clothing.

At the time, Lisa's daughter Delilah Hamlin, who is currently dating "Love Island" alum Eyal Booker, said, "I'm probably going to be the one to get married first, so can I just take a little look?" Amelia then quickly responded, "That's not going anywhere near me."

Lisa then reflected on her daughters' respective relationships in a confessional. "We love Eyal. He's so good for Delilah," the Rinna Beauty founder said. "And, I mean, she's really growing into herself. Harry's made it quite clear that he would not object if Delilah and Eyal got married, which is pretty shocking, but that says a lot."

"I can't say the same for Amelia at this point now," Lisa confessed. The mom of two then jokingly reasoned, "Like, why can't it be Harry Styles? Why the f**k is it Scott Disick?"

Previously, Lisa also admitted that she was "a lot nervous" about Amelia dating Kourtney Kardashian's ex. Speaking to her co-star Erika Jayne during an episode of "RHOBH" in June, the Bravo star divulged, "We're thinking it's a phase, right? It's a phase, I don't want to bring attention to it. Should I text [Kris Jenner] and be like, 'Welp …' I've done nothing in other words because I also don't want to bring any attention to it."

Still in the same episode aired which in June, Lisa claimed that she experienced "what the f**k moment" upon learning that Amelia is dating Scott. She first admitted that her daughter claimed she and the "Flip It Like Disick" star were "just friends" after being spotted together on Halloween 2020. "And then, I guess a couple days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach," she explained.

Lisa added, "It's a what the f**k moment." She continued explaining, "You're like, 'What the f**k?' She's 19. He's 37 with three kids." Scott shares 11-year-old Mason, 8-year-old Penelope and 6-year-old Reign with Kourtney.

