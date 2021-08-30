Snoh Aalegra Shuts Down Joe Budden Dating Rumors: 'Get a Life'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Wolves Are Out Tonight' songstress wants her fans and followers to know that she is currently single despite the 'Pump It Up' rapper posting a candid photo of the two.

AceShowbiz - Snoh Aalegra has made it clear that she is not dating anyone. After being hit with dating speculation involving Joe Budden, the Swedish singer didn't waste time to shut down the rumors.

"So I run in to Joe Budden and speak to him for 10 seconds at an event, A pic was taken, and now ppl say we are dating ???????" the "Wolves Are Out Tonight" singer wrote in a Twitter post she shared on Sunday, August 29. She then continued, "You guys are actually insane. Get a life!" One fan noted that she shared the message across all social platforms. The singer then retweeted her fan's tweet and added several skull emojis.

Snoh Aalegra debunked Joe Budden dating rumors.

Her fans were quick to joke about how Joe will react after seeing Snoh debunking the dating rumors. One Twitter user said, "If I was Joe Budden I'd be crying and throwing up this is so embarrassing." A second penned, "AYO LMAOOOOOOOO I'm crying bro that's f**ked up." A separate fan added, "I wouldn't know you if it wasn't for Joe Budden. Nobody was thinking you were dating. Calm down."

Snoh's statement came after a candid photo of the two in mid-conversation surfaced on the internet. It was Joe himself who first posted the snap on his Instagram page. In the image, the 33-year-old songstress, who recently dropped her newest album "Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies", could be seen smiling as the "Pump It Up" rapper was leaning in to whisper something in her ear.

It appeared that the two likely ran into each other at the 18th anniversary celebration of Jay-Z's 40/40 club. At the time, among the attendees were also Swizz Beatz and Benny The Butcher. Joe captioned the post, "And lemme tell you another thing about pianos….. (she's not for play!!)"

Many quickly assumed that the pair were dating. A celebrity gossip account, Hollywood Unlocked, reposted the photo and wrote, "It looks like there's a new couple on the block! Are we here for #JoeBudden and #SnohAalerga?"