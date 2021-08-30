'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Marries Fiance in 'Special' Intimate Ceremony

Instagram Celebrity

After exchanging vows with Chris Marek in front of 146 guests, the TV personality says she's looking forward to spending 'the rest of [her] life' with her now-husband.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Amy Roloff and her then-fiance. Having been engaged to Chris Marek for two years, the "Little People, Big World" star finally tied the knot with him in a "special" intimate ceremony.

The 56-year-old TV personality exchanged vows with her now-husband on Saturday, August 28 in front of 146 of their closest family and friends at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon. Officiating the nuptials was Michael Williams, who also walked her down the aisle.

Speaking about the wedding, Amy told PEOPLE, "Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together." She went on to gush, "I'll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile."

"[It was challenging] planning a traditional wedding and all that typically goes into that, to what we want to have at our wedding," she continued. "Sometimes it felt like the two clashed at times for me. But in the end, it's about the two of us - Chris and I. It's about combining our two lives together into one and sharing it with our family and friends."

Just one day before the wedding, Amy took to Instagram to share some pictures of herself from a rehearsal dinner. "I can't believe we're just a few short hours till Chris and I are married," she wrote in the caption. "The rehearsal is done (complete with bridal shower ribbons bouquet!), and now all that's left is to meet Chris at the altar tomorrow! I'm so thrilled and excited to be his wife."

Amy and Chris first met at a pool party in 2016. The twosome got engaged later in September 2019 after he popped the question in their favorite restaurant. Speaking about the engagement, she told PEOPLE at that time, "[I] never in a million years thought I'd be getting married again, but I also hoped for it!"

Amy was previously married to Matt Roloff but called it quits in 2015 after 27 years of marriage. Together, the former couple shares four children, 31-year-old twins Jeremy Roloff and Zachary Roloff, 27-year-old Molly Roloff and 24-year-old son Jacob Roloff.