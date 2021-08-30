'As Far As I Can Walk' Wins Big at 2021 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Les Films Fauves Movie

The movie directed by Stefan Arsenijevic has dominated the 55th annual Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic by taking home multiple awards including the top prize.

AceShowbiz - Stefan Arsenijevic's "As Far As I Can Walk" has landed the top prize at the 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival in the Czech Republic.

The director's movie has been named this year's Grand Prix Crystal Globe winner while the project's Ibrahim Koma has picked up the Best Actor award.

Johnny Depp and Michael Caine were also feted at the 2021 festival.

Despite backlash, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor will next receive an honor at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain in September.

The bosses at the San Sebastian event cited "the presumption of innocence" to defend decision to celebrate Johnny Depp.

"According to the proven data which we have to hand, Johnny Depp has not been arrested, charged nor convicted of any form of assault or violence against any woman. We repeat: he has not been charged by any authority in any jurisdiction, nor convicted of any form of violence against women."

The full list of winners at 2021 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival is:

Grand Prix - Crystal Globe: " As Far as I Can Walk ", directed by Stefan Arsenijevic

", directed by Special Jury Prize: " Every Single Minute ", directed by Erika Hnikova

", directed by Best Director Award: Dietrich Bruggemann , " No "

, " " Best Actress Award: Eleonore Loiselle , " Wars "

, " " Best Actor Award: Ibrahim Koma , " As Far as I Can Walk "

, " " Special Jury Mention: " The Staffroom ", directed by Sonja Tarokic

", directed by Special Jury Mention: Vinette Robinson , " Boiling Point "

, " " Special Jury Mention: Jelena Stankovic , " As Far as I Can Walk "

, " " Pravo Audience Award: " Zatopek ", directed by David Ondricek

", directed by East of the West Grand Prix: " Nuuccha ", directed by Vladimir Munkuev

", directed by East of the West Special Jury Prize: " Sisterhood "/" Sestri ", directed by Dina Duma

"/" ", directed by Special Jury Mention: "Intensive Life Unit"/"Jednotka intenzivniho zivota", directed by Adela Komrzy