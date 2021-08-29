 
 

Anthrax Launch Special Bourbon to Mark 40th Anniversary

Scott Ian and his bandmates have announced the release of a limited edition bourbon that features their signatures and a Golden Ticket to their upcoming tour.

  • Aug 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rockers Anthrax plan to toast their 40th anniversary with a new limited edition bourbon.

Only one cask of 115-proof Anthrax XL, a single-barrel bourbon, has been produced, yielding 400 bottles.

Each features the bandmembers' signatures and a Golden Ticket that awards the buyer and a guest admission to a 2022 Anthrax concert and an in-person meet-and-greet with the band.

Following a tasting at the Hillrock Estate Distillery in New York state, Anthrax star Scott Ian said, "I sampled eight different whiskeys from Hillrock's rickhouse when I was there to pick one for our 40th-anniversary bottle (sic). It's a difficult task in that they're all so great, thieved from the barrel and into my glass."

"Every time I've had to choose a whiskey, I wait for the juice to tell me that, it's the one. This barrel spoke up loud and clear. On the nose, there is an explosion of caramel, toffee, and butterscotch with hints of dried cherries and fresh herbs. The palette has a rich texture of bright red fruits, baking spices, and toasted almonds. I'm drooling just reading that back. Get yourself a bottle, you deserve it!"

The band's latest studio album "For All Kings" was released in 2016.

Ian previously reflected his journey with the band, "I was a 17-year-old metal-head kid from Queens when I started this band. I am a 57-year-old metal-head kid from Queens about to celebrate the 40th anniversary of this band."

"That means for 40 years, I've gotten to do exactly what I’ve wanted to do," he continued, "and getting to do what I love and being a part of something so much bigger than myself has made the time, the unbelievable weight of 40 seems so light."

