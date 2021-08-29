Little Mix Officially Call Off Talent Show 'The Search' After One Season

Instagram TV

AceShowbiz - "Little Mix: The Search" has been axed.

The talent series, which debuted on BBC One in the U.K. last year (20), saw the girlband search for a new group to join them on their upcoming Confetti Tour.

However, after just one series the show has been cancelled, following the departure of founding member Jesy Nelson and the news that Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have become mums.

BBC Entertainment boss Kate Phillips confirmed the news in a statement, revealing, "We're not bringing back Little Mix next year. I mean, the girls are all having babies at the minute."

Leigh-Anne welcomed twins with her soccer star boyfriend Andre Gray on 16 August, six days before Perrie gave birth to her first child with sportsman Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on 22 August.

Meanwhile, Jesy quit Little Mix last December to focus on her mental health and is set to launch her solo career imminently.

Following Jesy Nelson's departure, Perrie Edwards revealed the members strengthened their bond by attending therapy together.

"We love going to therapy together. We also have each other, which is huge. We're each other's support system in a way because we're sisters and feel every emotion together. We can always lean on each other."

Jade Thirlwall agreed, "We've shown that women standing together works, even with all the obstacles in our way. Right from the beginning, we were the dark horse on The X Factor, and no one expected us to do well. We grew and became adult women together."