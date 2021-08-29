 
 

Toyah Willcox Considers Her Financial Struggle as Artist a 'Blessing'

Toyah Willcox Considers Her Financial Struggle as Artist a 'Blessing'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'In the Court of the Crimson Queen' singer considers it a blessing to understand how it's like living 'pay packet to pay packet' as she talks about career amid pandemic.

  • Aug 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Toyah Willcox admits it's a "blessing" to understand how it is to struggle financially.

The singer returned on Friday (27Aug21) with her 16th album "Posh Pop", which she recorded during lockdown with co-writer and producer Simon Darlow and her husband, Kim Crimson's Robert Fripp.

Speaking about creating music during the pandemic, Toyah called COVID-19 "the great leveller" and insisted the global crisis "wiped away all class (and) all elitism."

  See also...

"For the first time in my life, there was equality," she told RetroPopMagazine.com. "And we want this album to be seen not as pop stars living in mansions somewhere in L.A., but as people just trying to survive as creatives."

"Posh Pop" is Toyah's first LP of original material since 2008's"In the Court of the Crimson Queen", and she admits performing live helped her "survive" and stay "on the ground."

"I don't get treated how I imagined people like Celine Dion or Beyonce or Madonna get treated," she confessed. "That's not a complaint. It's just an observation."

"I've just learned to survive and build what I have, which I've always called cottage industry. Sometimes, that's been a blessing."

She added, "It's been a huge blessing to have an understanding of what it's like to live pay packet to pay packet to pay packet."

You can share this post!

Anthrax Launch Special Bourbon to Mark 40th Anniversary

Vinnie Jones Compares His Heyday in Hollywood to 'Downhill Train'

Most Read
Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History
Celebrity

Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History

Adele Goes Makeup-Free for Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele Goes Makeup-Free for Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Amber Rose's Ex AE Hangs Out With His BFF Tyga in London After Bragging About Cheating on Her

Amber Rose's Ex AE Hangs Out With His BFF Tyga in London After Bragging About Cheating on Her

Ron Jeremy Slapped With Over 30 Sexual Assault Charges

Ron Jeremy Slapped With Over 30 Sexual Assault Charges

Stephen Curry's Dad Dell Accuses Estranged Wife Sonya of Cheating With Ex-NFL Player

Stephen Curry's Dad Dell Accuses Estranged Wife Sonya of Cheating With Ex-NFL Player

Amber Rose Says She's Finding Herself 'a Wife' After Being Cheated on by Ex AE

Amber Rose Says She's Finding Herself 'a Wife' After Being Cheated on by Ex AE

'Stranger Things' Star Allyssa Brooke Enraged After Son Is Beaten Up While Onlookers Cheer

'Stranger Things' Star Allyssa Brooke Enraged After Son Is Beaten Up While Onlookers Cheer

Allyssa Brooke's Husband Claims Assault on Son Was Unprovoked

Allyssa Brooke's Husband Claims Assault on Son Was Unprovoked

Keke Palmer's New BF Shares Loving Tribute on Her 28th Birthday With PDA-Filled Pics

Keke Palmer's New BF Shares Loving Tribute on Her 28th Birthday With PDA-Filled Pics

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle