Toyah Willcox Considers Her Financial Struggle as Artist a 'Blessing'

The 'In the Court of the Crimson Queen' singer considers it a blessing to understand how it's like living 'pay packet to pay packet' as she talks about career amid pandemic.

Aug 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Toyah Willcox admits it's a "blessing" to understand how it is to struggle financially.

The singer returned on Friday (27Aug21) with her 16th album "Posh Pop", which she recorded during lockdown with co-writer and producer Simon Darlow and her husband, Kim Crimson's Robert Fripp.

Speaking about creating music during the pandemic, Toyah called COVID-19 "the great leveller" and insisted the global crisis "wiped away all class (and) all elitism."

"For the first time in my life, there was equality," she told RetroPopMagazine.com. "And we want this album to be seen not as pop stars living in mansions somewhere in L.A., but as people just trying to survive as creatives."

"Posh Pop" is Toyah's first LP of original material since 2008's"In the Court of the Crimson Queen", and she admits performing live helped her "survive" and stay "on the ground."

"I don't get treated how I imagined people like Celine Dion or Beyonce or Madonna get treated," she confessed. "That's not a complaint. It's just an observation."

"I've just learned to survive and build what I have, which I've always called cottage industry. Sometimes, that's been a blessing."

She added, "It's been a huge blessing to have an understanding of what it's like to live pay packet to pay packet to pay packet."