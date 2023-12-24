John Stamos Says Having a Family Saved Him From 'Dark Time'

Cover Images/Abby Grant Celebrity

Dec 24, 2023

AceShowbiz - John Stamos credits his family with helping him "straighten up." The "Full House" actor, 60, confessed he spiralled into a dark place after his mum Loretta died in 2014 aged 75, and said the passing of his dad Bill in 1998 also pushed him into a "rough period" years later.

"I went through a rough period for a while there, like, I had a rough run of it," John, who has five-year-old son Billy with his 37-year-old actress wife Caitlin McHugh, told Dave Coulier's new PodCo series "Full House Rewind".

"I lost my dad and that was very hard on me, and losing my mother - I was a mess, and I wasn't being the guy they would have been proud of in that moment."

John also referenced his DUI arrest in 2015, which he has previously described as the "worst moment of my life." He added, "I ended up getting a DUI… and I said, 'I've got to straighten up here.' "

John said his depression was so deep he thought he had "done it all" in life - until he realised he lacked a family. He added, "During my dark time I was so stupid to think, 'I've done it all… the sitcom… .' I hadn't done it all. I didn't have a child or a family of my own."

In October, John insisted he wasn't trying to take his own life when he got behind the wheel before his DUI arrest, but admitted he was in a "stupid" place at the time.

During an appearance on "Good Morning America", he told hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Lara Spencer it was "hard" to write about the offence in his new memoir, "If You Would Have Told Me".

He said, "I didn't want to kill myself but in my stupid foggy head I said, 'Well if I die, it's okay, I've done everything... I've got a sitcom, I've played with The Beach Boys...' what a fool. No, it was hard. I set out to write a hero's story, I was like, 'I did this, I did that'... and it turned into a human story."

