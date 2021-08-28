 
 

Kourtney Kardashian Stuns in Thong Bikini During Romantic Italian Getaway With Travis Barker

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star and her Blink-182 drummer's boyfriend are photographed taking a dip on the beach in San Fruttuoso as they enjoy their summer vacation.

  Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying a summer vacation with Travis Barker, who has overcome his fear of flying after surviving a fiery plane crash. During her romantic Italian getaway, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum definitely turned heads as she looked stunning in her thong bikini.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the Poosh founder was photographed all smiles while spending some time and taking a dip on the beach in San Fruttuoso with her Blink-182 drummer boyfriend on Friday, August 27. During their beach outing, the reality TV star donned a black two-piece thong bikini, flaunting her summer body. In the meantime, her beau wore black swim trunks.

Their Italian vacation came two weeks after the power couple jetted off to Cabo San Lucas. Their flight to Mexico marked Travis' first time on an airplane since he survived his deadly accident in 2008, which killed his close friends Chris Baker, Charles "Che" Still as well as the two pilots and left him with third-degree burns on more than half of his body. His friend Adam "DJ AM" Goldstein also survived the crash, but died of an accidental drug overdose a year later.

Of the 45-year-old musician's return to the air, a source claimed to E! News that "it has been something that Travis has been working on for some time. It's something he's wanted to do and to overcome." The informant further stressed that his girlfriend played a major role in helping him, "Kourtney has been incredibly loving and supportive and it is through her love, help and confidence in him that he was able to finally do this. The people that have been close to Travis since his crash are so very excited for him."

A separate source also told PEOPLE, "Kourtney has been very supportive. She never pushed for him to fly. They have managed to travel in the US without having to fly and Kourtney has been totally fine with it." The so-called inside source then noted, "It's a huge deal that Travis flew to Cabo. The plane crash many years ago was extremely traumatizing. He has needed a lot of help to get to this point."

