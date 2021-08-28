Michael Buble Showers Cancer-Surviving Son With Praises on 8th Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

Years after his boy with wife Luisana Lopilato got the all-clear from liver cancer, the 'Haven't Met You Yet' hitmaker offers him a touching shout-out in which he calls the boy his hero.

AceShowbiz - Singer Michael Buble is celebrating the eighth birthday of his "hero" son after the brave kid beat liver cancer.

The "Love" hitmaker took a hiatus from his career when Noah was diagnosed with the disease in November 2016, and although Michael did not confirm details of his boy's treatment, it's thought he underwent surgery and chemotherapy and in 2017, the star and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, announced their kid had been given the all-clear.

Now dad is giving Noah a huge shout out on Instagram as he turns eight.

Alongside a sweet snap of father and baby Noah taking a bath together, Michael writes, "Today my hero turns 8! I've never met anyone as brave... I've never known anyone as kind or as good-hearted... And I'll never truly be able to express how proud I am, or how deep and profound Mommy's and my love is for you. You've blessed our lives in every way. We hope God blesses you on your special day. Happy Birthday, Noah B."

And it seems Noah's not Buble's only hero. Back in April, he also described his wife the same way, as the two celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

"In 10 years of marriage, we've been through so much Lu...," he wrote. "The good things in life have been better with you, and you've helped lift me through some of the hardest times imaginable. You're my way better half, my hero and the light of my life."

"While there's a lot more I feel and so much more I want to say, I'll save that for you. I love you Kid. Happy Anniversary."

The couple also shares two younger children - Elias and Vida.