 
 

Michael Buble Showers Cancer-Surviving Son With Praises on 8th Birthday

Michael Buble Showers Cancer-Surviving Son With Praises on 8th Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

Years after his boy with wife Luisana Lopilato got the all-clear from liver cancer, the 'Haven't Met You Yet' hitmaker offers him a touching shout-out in which he calls the by his hero.

  • Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer Michael Buble is celebrating the eighth birthday of his "hero" son after the brave kid beat liver cancer.

The "Love" hitmaker took a hiatus from his career when Noah was diagnosed with the disease in November 2016, and although Michael did not confirm details of his boy's treatment, it's thought he underwent surgery and chemotherapy and in 2017, the star and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, announced their kid had been given the all-clear.

Now dad is giving Noah a huge shout out on Instagram as he turns eight.

Alongside a sweet snap of father and baby Noah taking a bath together, Michael writes, "Today my hero turns 8! I've never met anyone as brave... I've never known anyone as kind or as good-hearted... And I'll never truly be able to express how proud I am, or how deep and profound Mommy's and my love is for you. You've blessed our lives in every way. We hope God blesses you on your special day. Happy Birthday, Noah B."

  See also...

And it seems Noah's not Buble's only hero. Back in April, he also described his wife the same way, as the two celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary.

"In 10 years of marriage, we've been through so much Lu...," he wrote. "The good things in life have been better with you, and you've helped lift me through some of the hardest times imaginable. You're my way better half, my hero and the light of my life."

"While there's a lot more I feel and so much more I want to say, I'll save that for you. I love you Kid. Happy Anniversary."

The couple also shares two younger children - Elias and Vida.

You can share this post!

Gene Simmons Urges Fans to Get Vaccinated After Paul Stanley Tested Positive for COVID

Demi Lovato and Olly Alexander Among Winners at 2021 British LGBT Awards
Related Posts
Michael Buble Calls Luisana Lopilato 'Hero' on 10th Wedding Anniversary

Michael Buble Calls Luisana Lopilato 'Hero' on 10th Wedding Anniversary

Michael Buble Explains Why Covid-19 Lockdown Is the Greatest Time of His Life

Michael Buble Explains Why Covid-19 Lockdown Is the Greatest Time of His Life

Michael Buble Not Dwelling on 'Ridiculous' Abuse Rumors

Michael Buble Not Dwelling on 'Ridiculous' Abuse Rumors

Michael Buble and Wife Fear for Their Lives as They Get Death Threats Amid False Abuse Allegations

Michael Buble and Wife Fear for Their Lives as They Get Death Threats Amid False Abuse Allegations

Most Read
Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History
Celebrity

Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History

Adele Goes Makeup-Free for Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele Goes Makeup-Free for Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Amber Rose's Ex AE Hangs Out With His BFF Tyga in London After Bragging About Cheating on Her

Amber Rose's Ex AE Hangs Out With His BFF Tyga in London After Bragging About Cheating on Her

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Ron Jeremy Slapped With Over 30 Sexual Assault Charges

Ron Jeremy Slapped With Over 30 Sexual Assault Charges

Stephen Curry's Dad Dell Accuses Estranged Wife Sonya of Cheating With Ex-NFL Player

Stephen Curry's Dad Dell Accuses Estranged Wife Sonya of Cheating With Ex-NFL Player

Allyssa Brooke's Husband Claims Assault on Son Was Unprovoked

Allyssa Brooke's Husband Claims Assault on Son Was Unprovoked

'Stranger Things' Star Allyssa Brooke Enraged After Son Is Beaten Up While Onlookers Cheer

'Stranger Things' Star Allyssa Brooke Enraged After Son Is Beaten Up While Onlookers Cheer