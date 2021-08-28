Anya Taylor-Joy Spills How Her Efficiency Saves Her From Hangovers

Tatler Magazine Celebrity

Aside from explaining why she cut down on her partying, 'The Queen's Gambit' star recalls the time she confronted a group of snappers to make her paparazzi experience less intimidating.

Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Anya Taylor-Joy has cut down on her partying because she no longer wants to deal with hangovers.

"The Queen's Gambit" star doesn't have time to be a 25-year-old with a hangover, due to her busy work schedule and, in order to avoid putting herself out of action, she has now learned when it's the right time to end an evening with friends.

"I'm not someone who needs a drink to dance," she tells Tatler. "Basically, I've become very efficient at everything. I'm like, 'What do I need out of this situation? I need to dance for a couple of hours, see my friends and have a good time,' so I'm like 'Right, let's bang it out.' "

"Then it's: go home, have a bath, get up for work. I sound mental, but that's what's working for me right now."

Anya also tells the publication what it's like living with her increasing fame and admits she's had some "very frightening" experiences with the paparazzi.

She shares, "There are times when you're just one person facing off against 20 and that's just physically not safe. It can be very frightening when there are whole bunches of men with cameras attached to their faces running after you down the street."

However, she's eager to build a relationship with snappers and recalled one incident in which she confronted a group of them in an effort to make the experience less intimidating.

"I went out and I said, 'Hello, my name is Anya. Let's lower down the camera and let's meet,' " she recalls. "I am not prey. I don't want to run. I'd rather be like, 'I understand this is your job and I hope that you can understand that I am a woman of a certain size and I feel intimidated right now, so can we make it work so you can do your job and I can feel less frightened?' "