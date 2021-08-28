Safaree Samuels Called Homophobic for Thinking JoJo Siwa's 'DWTS' Casting Is 'History'

Instagram TV

The former 'Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood' star weighes in on the YouTube personality being first contestant a same-sex partner in the upcoming season 30 of the ABC show.

Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - JoJo Siwa is celebrating her joining "Dancing with the Stars". The YouTube personality, who came out as pansexual earlier this year, is set to make a history on the show as she'll be the first contestant a same-sex partner. However, Safaree Samuels doesn't seem to agree with the title.

The former "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star weighed in on in the matter while commenting on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post on Thursday, August 27. "Wow so this is considered history [laughing and crying face emojis] I'm really laughing at this," so the father of two said. "They're not teaching this in no history class in 20 years this ain't history."

Safaree's response apparently put him in hot water. "just be honest and say you hate gay ppl. y'all are so homophobic. it's sad," one critic said. To that, Safaree fired back, "so because I said it's not history I'm homophobic? your name for the day is dumb a**. Scram fella."

Some others, meanwhile, defended the rapper. Among them was "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star Bobby Lytes, who wrote, "He ain't lie tho, how is this history in the making???! Oh, cuz she's white? just say that." He added in a separate comment, "And how is he homophobic cuz he said 'it's not history in the making' ??? I'm confused."

Another fan said, "I'm a lesbian and he ain't wrong that ain't no history." Someone else added, "Having an opinion is not homophobic.. geesh."

JoJo has yet to react to Safaree's comment.

"Dancing with the Stars" announced on Thursday that JoJo and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee will be joining season 30 of the long-running dance competition show on ABC. "I think it breaks a wall that's never been broken down before," JoJo shared. "Not only do I now get to share with the world that you get to love who you want to love, but also, you get to dance with who you want to dance with. I think it's really special."

"There [are] a lot of barriers that we're going to have to break through," the "Dance Moms" alum added. "Who leads? How do you dress? What shoes do you wear? But I think it's all something that I'm looking forward to."