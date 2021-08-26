'DWTS' Alum Peta Murgatroyd 'F**king Hate' Herself for Not Texting Serge Onik Before His Death

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Peta Murgatroyd is another fellow dancer who mourned Serge Onik's sudden passing. Expressing her grief over the former "So You Think You Can Dance" contestant's death, the season 14 winner of "Dancing with the Stars" said that she "f**king hate" herself for not contacting him before his death.

In a heartfelt tribute she shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 25, the 35-year-old dancer shared a series of photos of her with Serge. Along with the post, she wrote a lengthy message.

"My Serge…..my Koala I can't believe it, I am completely broken," she began. "I'm filled with regret because I was going to text you and tell you that I missed you last week and it slipped my mind. I f**king hate how I forgot to do this. I will always hate myself for this. My heart f**king hurts, my eyes f**king hurt and my soul is aching to squeeze you one last time."

"I just need one last giggle about something smutty and one last eye roll and maybe one last dance in the club," Peta continued. The "Faith, Hope & Love" star went on to praise Serge as saying, "You were always such an amazing leader in dance and the king of rhythm."

In her note, Peta also said that though she couldn't "write anything these past few days" following Serge's passing because "the pain was too bad," she "read all the beautiful messages from hundreds of people around the world." The New Zealand native stressed, "YOU WERE SOOOO LOVED…SOOOO LOVED, much more than you knew. You were so kind, so jolly and were the life of the party. Your face was always kind, that Koala face. You were so joyful and always helped others without needing anything in return."

"There are so many memories I will cry over until I see you again. But I will never forget your graciousness of helping me after giving birth to Shai," Peta shared, referring to the time when she welcomed her first child with her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who is also a "DWTS" pro. "You made me dance, made me move and made me get up and believe I could do it again."

Near the end of her post, Peta noted, "For that, I can never write/say anything that would amount to the level of gratitude I have for you. Your selflessness was unmatched. I will always remember you as my Koala to my Bamboo. I'll always be your Bamboo, forever." She then concluded, "Until we meet again my loving Koala. I f**king love you @sergeonik."

Serge passed away at the age of 33. Confirming his death was Jim Keith, the president of The Movement Talent Agency. "He was an amazing dancer with a huge heart and he touched the lives of everyone who met him," he said. "He will be truly missed. This is a sad day for us at the agency and for the dance community as a whole. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family at this time."