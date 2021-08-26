 
 

Teyana Taylor Hopes Her Recent Breast Lumps Surgery Would 'Be the Last' Amid 'Tough' Recovery

In a new episode of her show 'We Got Love Teyana and Iman', the singer/dancer admits that having lumps in her breasts is 'a scary thing' as cancer runs through her family.

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Teyana Taylor has opened up about her tough recovery after having her breast lumps removed. In a new candid conversation, the "Gonna Love Me" songstress hoped that her recent surgery would "be the last time."

When making an appearance in the Wednesday, August 25 episode of "We Got Love Teyana & Iman", the 30-year-old artist, who tied the knot with NBA star Iman Shumpert in 2016, shared the reasons why she never wanted to go under the knife again. "I just want this to be the last time I go through this. Cancer runs through my family, so it's a scary thing both for me and Iman," she said.

Elsewhere in the show, Teyana added that the first thing she thought of after the surgery was her two kids, 5-year-old Junie and 11-month-old Rue. She said that the first question she asked her doctor was, "When will I be able to hold my babies again?" She then confessed, "It's tough, I'm definitely overwhelmed because I miss my kids so much, I miss Iman so much."

"That's probably the longest I've been away from them," Teyana claimed after her week-long recovery. The "Made It" singer went on to note, "My number one priority is to hurry up and get back home, but I know I need to take care of what I need to take care of as well."

In the conversation, Teyana also reflected on the surgery, saying that it's all worth it now that she can be with her family again. "I accept every single body scar, everything that comes with mommy-hood, but the changes physically, mentally, emotionally, it's crazy," she shared. "As mommies, we really are super-women."

"It's been a rough year for me, but I feel like I, like, overcome it and I did a great job of balancing everything, trying to be mommy, trying to be wife, trying to be an entrepreneur and everything else I have going on," she continued. "I just want to enjoy this moment and try not to think of the negative."

Teyana underwent emergency surgery in Miami earlier this year after finding lumps in her breasts. Her doctor conducted a biopsy that revealed "dense" breast tissue. While the procedure was quite "complicated," it turned out that everything was normal with her breasts.

