'So You Think You Can Dance' Alum Serge Onik Dies at 33, Tributes Pour in

After the president of The Movement Talent Agency, Jim Keith, announces that the 'In the Heights' actor has passed away, many of his fellow dancers turn online to express their condolences.

Aug 25, 2021

Serge Onik has passed away. The dancer and choreographer best known for competing in season 11 of "So You Think You Can Dance" was confirmed to be dead by his representative. He was only 33 years old.

On Tuesday, August 24, Jim Keith, the president of The Movement Talent Agency, announced the heartbreaking news in a statement to E! News. "He was an amazing dancer with a huge heart and he touched the lives of everyone who met him," he said.

"He will be truly missed. This is a sad day for us at the agency and for the dance community as a whole. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his friends and family at this time," Jim continued in his statement. Details surrounding the 33-year-old star's passing remain unavailable.

Upon learning about the passing of the "In the Heights" star, many fellow dancers were quick to express their heartbreak over the sudden loss. Ballroom dancer and "Dancing with the Stars" pro Elena Grinenko shared a throwback photo in honor of the late performer. In the caption, she wrote, "RIP @sergeonik. We going to miss you. I'm so sad that world lost such an amazing person like you."

In the comment section of the post, former "DWTS" pro dancers Tony Dovolani and Anna Trebunskaya expressed their condolences. Tony responded, "Wow [broken heart emoji]. This is unbelievable." Meanwhile, Anna said, "I'm so so sad about this. RIP Serg," adding a set of crying face emojis.

Figure skater Ashley Cain-Gribble also shared a tribute to Serge on her Instagram page. "This will hurt for forever. rest in peace angel. I am lucky to have lived on this planet at the same time as you [love]," she wrote along with a series of images from their happy moments.

Also mourning over Serge's death was television host Kristyn Burtt. "My heart is broken. Besides being such an incredible talent, you were a great friend," she captioned her Instagram photo with the late dancer. "You will be so missed, @sergeonik."

Serge gained fame after placing in the top 14 \in season 11 of "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2014. Following his run on the dancing competition, the Ukraine native went on to work closely with "DWTS" pros Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Val Chmerkovskiy as a choreographer.

Serge was most recently seen as a dancer in the musical film "In the Heights". The performer, who's a teacher at the Broadway Dance Center in New York City, also appeared on "Agent Carter", "Bones" and "Jane the Virgin".