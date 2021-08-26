 
 

Kylie Jenner May Be Dropping Hints About 2nd Baby's Sex

Instagram
Celebrity

Fans are convinced that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is giving subtle signs of the gender of her unborn child after posting new photos of her 3-year-old daughter Stormi.

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Is Kylie Jenner already revealing a major detail about her second baby. While the reality TV star has yet to confirm rumors that she is expecting another child with Travis Scott (II), she is believed to have been dropping hints about the unborn baby's sex.

Fans are convinced that Kylie is hinting she is pregnant with a boy after she posted new pictures of her daughter Stormi. In the Tuesday, August 24 post, the 24-year-old shared a series of photos of the 3-year-old striking various poses while modelling a black "Space Jam" T-shirt, baggy white jeans and white-and-blue Nike sneakers. The girl accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a coordinating gold ring.

In the caption, Kylie wrote, "favorite girl," with a blue emoji. The blue heart emoji led fans to believe that the makeup mogul was suggesting she is expecting a son.

  See also...

"So, it's a boy then?" one follower asked. Another pointed out, "KYLIE THATS A LOT OF BLUE!!!" A third person demanded an explanation, "Waiting for the 'blue for boy?' and 'she's ur fave girl coz ur having a boy?' Comments."

"so you're saying 'it's a boy,' " a fourth speculated. Another surmised, "Ohhh so she's having a boy. Got it." Someone else agreed, replying, "My thoughts exactly!!! Came to see if anyone else thought the same thing." Another concluded, "She's having a boy. Period."

Should Kylie be expecting a baby boy, that would be a dream come true for Travis. The rapper is reportedly hoping that they will welcome a son this time and even has picked a name for the unborn baby. The "Sicko Mode" spitter allegedly plans to name the baby Jacques, which holds sentimental value to him.

"They really don't know the sex yet. Kylie said she would be happy with either a boy or a girl," a source told The Sun, adding, "Travis feels the same but does want a boy that he wants named after both him and his dad, Jacques."

