 
 

Yung Miami Slams Deadbeat Fathers: 'Real Trash Of The World'

The City Girls rapper made it clear that she will not tolerate deadbeat fathers, taking to her social media accounts to blast them and call them 'the real trash of the world.'

  • Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - One thing that Yung Miami hates is definitely an irresponsible father. The City Girls rapper made it clear that she would not tolerate deadbeat fathers, taking to her social media accounts to blast them.

"I hate dead beat dad them kids be innocent," so Yung Miami wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, August 25. The femcee further doubled down on the remarks in an Instagram Story. She posted a meme which read, "Deadbeat dads are the real trash of the world. Next are abusers."

The mom of two, however, didn't explain her post, making people wonder if she said that due to personal reasons or not. The father of Yung Miami's eldest child was murdered last year. Meanwhile, she shares her youngest child with producer Southside.

Fans appeared to think that Yung Miami was shading Southside with her posts. "Southside other Bm was just complaining about him…," one person wrote in an Instagram comment.

Recently, Southside was accused of neglecting his son by Ashley, the mother of one of his kids. In a lengthy Instagram post, Ashley blasted Southsie for sharing financial responsibilities for their son.

"Times have been hard for us this year with maintaining bills and putting food on the table," she wrote at the time. "My son's father is a wealthy producer named Southside 808mafia who refuses to send support payments for his 7 year old son. He knows this is his son and has stopped supporting since I am seeking child support through the courts because he IS NOT consistent with helping his son with his half."

Southside, meanwhile, has yet to comment on the accusations.

Yung Miami Wants Fans to Stop Calling Her by Her Goverment Name

Yung Miami's Boyfriend Southside Snaps at Lil Uzi Vert Following IG Live Spat

Yung Miami Reveals Who She's Rooting for in Possible Trina and Lil' Kim 'Verzuz' Battle

Yung Miami and Rolling Ray Jump In JT and Asian Doll's Feud Over Megan Thee Stallion Collab

