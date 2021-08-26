'AGT' Results Recap: Find Out Final Seven Acts Heading to Semi-Finals

NBC/Trae Patton TV

In the new episode of the talent show, seven acts are announced to be joining others to move to the season 16 Semi-finals, while others are unfortunately eliminated.

AceShowbiz - "America's Got Talent" revealed the results of the final round of Quarterfinals in a episode which aired on Wednesday, August 25. Seven acts would be joining others to move to the season 16 Semi-finals, while others were unfortunately eliminated.

Kicking off the night, host Terry Crews announced the three acts who were up for the Instant Save. They were Michael Winslow, Storm Large and UniCircle Flow. Later, Terry called Rialcris and Klek Entos, asking them to go up to the stage for them to find out their fate.

It was then revealed that Rialcris was the first act of the night who headed to the season 16 Semi-finals. Keith Apicary and Lea Kyle were then called, and unsurprisingly, it was Lea who joined Rialcris in the upcoming Semi-finals.

Up next were ChapKidz and The Curtis Family C-Notes with the former moving forward to the next round. It was down to World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, Anica and Brooke Simpson. Brooke headed to the Semi-finals and to the revelation, Brooke admitted, "I am so humbled. I promise I'm not going to let you down."

However, that was not the end for World Taekwondo Demonstration Team. It was later revealed that the team was fortunately sent to the Semi-finals, joining other semifinalists.

After performances from "AGT: Champions" winner Shin Lim and "AGT" alum Lindsey Stirling.It was the time to reveal Instant Save winner. Among Michael Winslow, Storm Large and UniCircle Flow, it was Michael who headed to the Semi-finals.

There was only one final spot in the Semi-finals that would went to either Storm Large ot UniCircle and the judges would decide that. Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell picked UniCircle Flow, while Howie Mandel went with Storm. Sofia Vergara made the last call and she decided to send UniCircle Flow to the Semi-finals.