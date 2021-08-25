Phoebe Bridgers Moves Concerts From Indoor to Outdoor for 'Safety' Amid Delta Variant Spike

Instagram Music

The 'Stranger in the Alps' singer has decided to hold her U.S. shows in outdoor venues and asks concertgoers to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test result.

Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Phoebe Bridgers has moved her U.S. shows to outdoor venues "in the interest of safety."

The 27-year-old folk-rock star has been forced to postpone some of the dates on her Reunion Tour after she moved them from indoors out of an abundance of care for gig-goers and her crew amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those attending will also have to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test result while Phoebe has asked that her fans wear masks to the gigs.

In a statement posted to her Twitter page, the "Kyoto" singer said, "Let's try this again… In the interest of safety, I've decided to only play outdoors for the upcoming tour. We are moving all previously scheduled indoor shows to outdoor venues and we've needed to postpone shows in a couple cities so please check the updated schedule."

"At my request, there are updated health and safety requirements. Entry will require proof of vaccination against COVID-19. Where that's not permissible by law, we'll agree to proof of vaccination OR proof of negative test result (PCR preferred/Antigen accepted) within 48 hours prior to entering those venues."

"And please wear a mask. I love you. See you soon. (sic)"

The move to outdoor venues comes as the U.S. had a seven-day-average of 149,675 new cases up to 22 August (21).

Meanwhile, some other musicians like Korn and Jason Isbell were forced to call off their gigs amid Delta variant surge.

They cancelled their concerts either due to positive Covid test or the venue's no-vaccination policy.