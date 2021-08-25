 
 

Paul McCartney to Share The Beatles' Unrecorded Song in Lyrics Book

The 'Memory Almost Full' musician is set to offer the first look at never-before-seen lyrics to an unheard Beatles song 'Tell Me Who He Is' in his upcoming book.

AceShowbiz - Sir Paul McCartney is set to share never-before-seen lyrics to an unrecorded Beatles song, "Tell Me Who He Is", in his upcoming lyrics book.

The 79-year-old music legend has unveiled the 154 songs featured in "The Lyrics", which is set to be published on 2 November (21).

The "Let It Be" hitmaker's handwritten lyrics were discovered in his notebooks, and date back to the early 1960s.

The book includes lyric sheets, unseen personal photographs, drafts and drawings.

McCartney has also provided commentary to give fans an inside look at his creative process.

What's more, the "Helter Skelter" rocker has teamed up with the British Library, which will host a free display, entitled "Paul McCartney: The Lyrics", between 5 November (21), and 12 March (22).

Spanning his storied six-decade career, the exhibit will feature previously unseen lyrics from his personal archive from his time in the iconic Liverpool band, his solo career, and McCartney's stint in Wings.

On the book, which is edited by Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Paul Muldoon and is described as a "self-portrait," the "A Hard Day's Night" hitmaker said, "More often than I can count, I've been asked if I would write an autobiography, but the time has never been right. The one thing I've always managed to do, whether at home or on the road, is to write new songs. I know that some people, when they get to a certain age, like to go to a diary to recall day-to-day events from the past, but I have no such notebooks. What I do have are my songs, hundreds of them, which I've learned serve much the same purpose. And these songs span my entire life."

"The Lyrics" is available to pre-order now via all major bookstores.

