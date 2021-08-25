Lance Bass Admits He's Daunted by Diaper-Changing Duty as He's Expecting Twins Through Surrogacy

WENN Celebrity

The NSYNC member talks about parenthood and the most intimidating part of it as he is preparing for the arrival of his twins with husband Michael Turchin.

Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lance Bass is feeling "intimidated" by the thought of changing his twins' diapers.

The NSYNC star and his husband, Michael Turchin, are set to welcome a boy and a girl through surrogacy after a tough four years of trying to become parents.

And the 42-year-old star has spilled on the parts of parenthood that he's most daunted by, including putting on diapers, as he's never changed one before.

Speaking on daytime talk show Tamron Hall alongside his spouse, he confessed, "I think I'm intimidated really on the whole diaper changing. I've never changed a diaper in my life so I hope I know what I'm doing. And overall, just keep them healthy. Making sure I'm doing the right thing and making sure we grow some nice, healthy babies."

The couple announced their baby news in June (21).

Lance said, "When we went into IVF and surrogacy, we had no idea what it was all about. Pretty much everyone we've known had bad luck at the beginning. The first time they tried it, it just did not work."

While revealing they tried nine egg donors, Michael added, "We got all the way down the path of about to retrieve their eggs. Some just wouldn't produce enough eggs, some weren't good genetic matches. If you're going to be a match, you don't want to even risk it."

Michael also revealed their surrogate was expecting twins before sadly miscarrying them.

He shared, "This time around, we had to start all over again from the beginning. Not only did we need to get a new egg donor now because we found out she had early lupus, but on top of that, when we did our egg retrieval, we only had two healthy embryos. Normally, the number's much higher. So we put both in and once she miscarried, we had to start all over from scratch again this past year."