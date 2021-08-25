 
 

Country Star Hardy Announces Engagement to Girlfriend

Country Star Hardy Announces Engagement to Girlfriend
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'A-Rock' singer is taking his relationship to the next level as girlfriend Caleigh Ryan said yes when he got down on one knee and popped the big question.

  • Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country singer Hardy is engaged, after popping the question to longtime girlfriend Caleigh Ryan.

The 30-year-old country singer and songwriter, real name Michael Wilson Hardy, announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday (23Aug21).

Sharing a snap of himself on one knee surrounded by rose petals while proposing at The Lyric Oxford in Oxford, Mississippi, HARDY wrote, "I'm not her boyfriend anymore."

Dierks Bentley and Taylor Lautner were among those offering their congratulations to the musician, while Morgan Wallen wrote, "Ole boy went to Jared. Congrats to y'all. Love you both."

  See also...

Caleigh also took to Instagram to announce her engagement, sharing several pictures of herself and her new fiance holding champagne flutes while kissing in front of the venue.

"WE'RE GETTING MARRIED!!!" she wrote in the caption, while also posting a video in which she showed off her stunning engagement ring.

HARDY released his debut album "A-ROCK" last year (20), and has also penned songs for country musicians including Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton, and Thomas Rhett.

Caleigh Ryan often posted pictures of her beau on social media. In one of the photos, she wrote a sweet caption, "This picture is so cute I'm seriously about to start convulsing!!! But NONETHELESS, this is just one big fat 'THANK YOU' post for you babe:) Thank you for these past few weeks and every thought that went into them."

"I know your brain was about to explode from keeping a surprise, but it gave me the most beautiful memories to cherish forever. You are an incredible reminder of what real love is. I am so thankful for you even though you hissed at people in high school."

You can share this post!

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John and More Pay Tribute to Late Charlie Watts

Actress Marilyn Eastman Passes Away in Her Sleep at 87
Most Read
Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child
Celebrity

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Noel Gallagher to Take a Break From Drinking After Returning From Ibiza Party

Noel Gallagher to Take a Break From Drinking After Returning From Ibiza Party

Lea Michele Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Lea Michele Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Brandon Flowers Feels 'Less Anxious' After Joe Biden Replaces Donald Trump

Brandon Flowers Feels 'Less Anxious' After Joe Biden Replaces Donald Trump

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Kodak Black Reveals Injuries After Involved in Plane Crash With Gervonta Davis

Kodak Black Reveals Injuries After Involved in Plane Crash With Gervonta Davis

Khalid Bares His Stomach and Shows Off Muscles After Weight Loss

Khalid Bares His Stomach and Shows Off Muscles After Weight Loss

Ten Celebrities Who Are Blessed With Rainbow Babies After Traumatic Miscarriages

Ten Celebrities Who Are Blessed With Rainbow Babies After Traumatic Miscarriages