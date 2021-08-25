Country Star Hardy Announces Engagement to Girlfriend

Instagram Celebrity

The 'A-Rock' singer is taking his relationship to the next level as girlfriend Caleigh Ryan said yes when he got down on one knee and popped the big question.

AceShowbiz - Country singer Hardy is engaged, after popping the question to longtime girlfriend Caleigh Ryan.

The 30-year-old country singer and songwriter, real name Michael Wilson Hardy, announced the happy news on Instagram on Monday (23Aug21).

Sharing a snap of himself on one knee surrounded by rose petals while proposing at The Lyric Oxford in Oxford, Mississippi, HARDY wrote, "I'm not her boyfriend anymore."

Dierks Bentley and Taylor Lautner were among those offering their congratulations to the musician, while Morgan Wallen wrote, "Ole boy went to Jared. Congrats to y'all. Love you both."

Caleigh also took to Instagram to announce her engagement, sharing several pictures of herself and her new fiance holding champagne flutes while kissing in front of the venue.

"WE'RE GETTING MARRIED!!!" she wrote in the caption, while also posting a video in which she showed off her stunning engagement ring.

HARDY released his debut album "A-ROCK" last year (20), and has also penned songs for country musicians including Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton, and Thomas Rhett.

Caleigh Ryan often posted pictures of her beau on social media. In one of the photos, she wrote a sweet caption, "This picture is so cute I'm seriously about to start convulsing!!! But NONETHELESS, this is just one big fat 'THANK YOU' post for you babe:) Thank you for these past few weeks and every thought that went into them."

"I know your brain was about to explode from keeping a surprise, but it gave me the most beautiful memories to cherish forever. You are an incredible reminder of what real love is. I am so thankful for you even though you hissed at people in high school."