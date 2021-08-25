 
 

Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John and More Pay Tribute to Late Charlie Watts

WENN
Celebrity

A number of musicians have paid tribute to the Rolling Stones drummer after he passed away at the age of 80 in a hospital while recovering from an unspecified illness.

  • Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are leading tributes to The Rolling Stones star Charlie Watts following his death on Tuesday morning (24Aug21).

The Beatles bandmates took to social media to share their thoughts about Watts, with Starr revealing he was going to miss his fellow drummer.

"#God bless Charlie Watts we're going to miss you man peace and love to the family (sic)," Ringo wrote, while McCartney offered up a video tribute after hearing the sad news.

"So sad to hear about Charlie Watts, the Stones' drummer, dying," he said. "He was a lovely guy. I knew he was ill but I didn't know he was this ill."

"Lots of love to his family... and condolences to the Stones. This'll be a huge blow to them, because Charlie was such a rock, a fantastic drummer... Love you Charlie..., beautiful man."

Meanwhile, Elton John called Watts "the ultimate drummer" in a statement, adding he was also "the most stylish of men, and such brilliant company."

The rocker, who joined the Stones in 1963, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at a London hospital.

Watts was 80.

Nile Rodgers also paid tribute to the late star, calling him a "smooth brother" and thanking him for "all the great music."

There have also been nods to the great rocker and jazz man from The Who, Lenny Kravitz, Brian Wilson, Joan Jett, John Fogerty, David Coverdale, Tom Morello, Perry Farrell, and Duran Duran, while The Kinks star Dave Davies tweeted, "I knew him a bit I used to meet him on the train when I used to go to Devon years and years ago. he was a great drummer and a great guy a one off sorry Charlie (sic)."

And Kiss frontman Paul Stanley added, "AWFUL NEWS. One of the timeless icons and the backbone of the Stones. Hard to fathom the loss. So very sad."

