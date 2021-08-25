 
 

Harry Styles Mourning Grandfather's Death

Condolences and prayers are sent to the One Direction star and his family after his grandfather Brian Selley passed away following a battle with Parkinson's disease.

  • Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - Harry Styles' grandfather has died.

The "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker's family is mourning the loss of Brian Selley.

The pop star's mother, Anne Twist, shared the sad news on Instagram and admitted they are "reeling from the loss" of her late dad, who she hailed "brave and courageous."

She wrote, "My heart is broken once more … our family has been reeling from the loss of our Dad / Grandad / brother / friend. Dad you were so brave and courageous, always smiling and with a sharp and witty comment at just the right time. We love you totally and forever. Sleep sweetly you beautifully man. Go be with Mum xxx THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR YOUR THOUGHTS & COMMENTS XXX. (sic)"

Brian was previously diagnosed with Parkinson's and she heaped praise on the One Direction star and his sister, Gemma, for being "absolutely brilliant" with her father.

Speaking in 2017, she said, "They have been absolutely brilliant. They love him to death and he is so proud of them."

Gemma also took to her own page on the social media app to pen a touching tribute.

She wrote, "Rest easy Grandad, effortless comic and all around wonderful man. (sic)"

Harry, 27, is yet to publicly comment on the passing of his grandparent.

The "Golden" singer has had a busy 2021, filming movies "Don't Worry Darling" and "The Policeman" back-to-back, and it was recently reported that he has no plans to release new music this year.

The star is reportedly focused on his upcoming live shows, and it could be "next year at the earliest" before he releases another LP.

