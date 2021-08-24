Kylie Jenner Posts New Bikini Pic and Videos Amid Pregnancy Reports

Instagram Celebrity

The Kylie Cosmetics founder flaunts her taut tummy while rocking a bright pink two-piece and a yellow monokini in new photo and videos taken for her Kylie Swim line.

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner apparently has no intention to open up about her pregnancy journey just yet. Days after reports emerged that she is expecting baby No. 2 with her on-and-off boyfriend Travis Scott (II), the makeup mogul posted new bikini pic and videos that show no signs of pregnancy.

Taking to her Instagram page, the youngest daughter of the Kardashian/Jenner clan uploaded posts that had her modelling new collection from her Kylie Swin line. One photo featured her laying down in an orange one-piece swimsuit with a large cut-out section in the middle as water splashed on her.

A video posted on her Instagram Story, meanwhile, showed her sizzling in a yellow monokini with large cut-outs on the sides and below chest area. Another clip featured her posing in a bright pink two-piece swimsuit with a matching wraparound mini skirt piece over the bottoms while she was filming herself in the mirror.

Kylie flaunted her toned abs in the photo and videos, without any baby bump in sight.

The bikini pic and videos were likely taken before news broke that she is currently pregnant with her second child with her boyfriend Travis. The rumors first started to swirl after Caitlyn Jenner announced that she is expecting another grandchild.

Social media users were quick to speculate that it's Kylie who is currently pregnant again as she has been sporting baggy clothes and apparently avoiding alcohol and fish. TMZ later reported that it's the transgender icon's son Burt and his wife Valerie who are expecting their third child, but Page Six claimed multiple sources have also confirmed Kylie's supposed pregnancy.

The former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star herself and Travis have not addressed the pregnancy rumors. The pair, who began dating in 2017, were secretive about her first pregnancy before they welcomed their first child together, Stormi, in February 2018.