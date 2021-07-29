 
 

Boosie Badazz Slammed Over Homophobic Rant About Lil Nas X While Defending DaBaby

During an Instagram Live, the Baton Rouge star calls the 'MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)' rapper a "lil f****t a**' and 'the most disrespectful motherf**ker in the world.'

  • Jul 29, 2021

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) is the latest rapper who comes to DaBaby's defense amid controversy surrounding his homophobic comments. Taking to Instagram Live on Wednesday, July 28, the Baton Rouge rapper shared his take on the matter.

"Everybody not with their nephew sucking d**k. Everybody not with that s**t. You just can't just put that s** on everybody and expect it to be cool," Boosie said. "[Lil Nas X] say he wanna perform naked onstage for charity. You don't f**k with him like you f**k with DaBaby."

He went on saying, "You know, be even-sided, man, be even-sided. You don't feel that disrespect? Going [to] dance naked? You don't think that's disrespect in front of boys who tryna be straight? It's totally disrespect."

"If I'm at an awards [show] and he go up there naked, I'ma drag his a** offstage and beat his a**," Boosie continued. "You let a n***a dance naked in front your children, you a motherf**kin' crazy motherf**ker--or you like d**k too."

Not stopping there, Boosie also called the "MONTERO (Call Me by Your Name)" rapper a "lil f****t a**" and "the most disrespectful motherf**ker in the world." He also told Lil Nas X to "go suck a d**k on IG, n****a, get f**ked in your a**, n***a."

In no time, Twitter erupted with reactions to Boosie's rant. "Boosie, [Tory Lanez], DaBaby and T.I. are forming quite a 4 horsemen of rap hell right now," one person tweeted. "Boosie gon keep on till Lil Nas make summ s**t called Boosie Booty and it goes #1 and gets a Target ad placement," another person added, while oner user wrote, "Boosie must got google alerts setup so he never misses an opportunity to hop into some homophobic s**t. Presssssssed."

His comments arrived after DaBaby apologized for his homophobic remarks during his set at Rolling Loud Festival, though he claimed that people twisted his words. "I'ma address this weak-a** internet s**t one time and then I'ma get back to giving my love to my fans," DaBaby said on his IG Live on Monday. "What me and my fans do at the live show, it don't concern you n***as on the internet, or you bitter b****es on the internet. It's not your business."

"What I do at a live show is for the audience at the live show, it'll never translate correctly to someone looking a little five-six second clip from they goddamn crib on they phone. It just don’t work like that," he continued. "All my fans at the show, the gay ones and the straight ones, we turned the f**k up. My boy had a crop-top on, front row. … Shut the f**k up, you n***as that ain't at the show."

Safaree Samuels Slams 'Tasteless' Editors of 'Love and Hip Hop' for Airing His Baby Falling Scene

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst Completely Unrecognizable in New Selfie
