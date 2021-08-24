First 'Maid' Trailer Offers a Glimpse of Margaret Qualley Sharing Screen With Andie MacDowell

Instagram TV

The 10-part series, which will make its debut on Netflix on October 1, is based on author Stephanie Land's memoir 'Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay' and features Anika Noni Rose as wealthy home owner.

AceShowbiz - Actress/model Margaret Qualley is sharing screen time with her famous mum Andie MacDowell at last - in a new promo for upcoming Netflix show "Maid".

In the trailer, single mother Alex (Margaret) yearns for a life of luxury that's far from the reality of her own. "It's a story about a woman. She lives in a big beautiful house – the kind of house that's on the cover of magazines. She has a personal trainer and a financial adviser," she imagines.

The two are finally on camera together, playing mother and daughter on the 10-part series, based on author Stephanie Land's memoir "Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay", which will debut on the streaming platform on October 1.

Margaret is the central character, Alex Russell, based on the novel's writer, a young mum who escapes an abusive partner and makes ends meet by working long hours as a house cleaner.

Andie plays her artist mother, Paula, while "Dreamgirls" star Anika Noni Rose is Regina, a wealthy home owner who employs Alex to keep her mansion sparking.

Margaret and "Four Weddings and a Funeral" star Andie have both been in the headlines of late - Margaret for going Instagram official with new boyfriend Jack Antonoff earlier this month (August 2021) and Andie for sporting her naturally grey curls at the Cannes Film Festival in France in July.

And it seems Andie has permanently ditched the hair dye - she's grey in the "Maid" teaser too.