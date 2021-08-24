Tom Girardi Checks Into Senior Living Facility Amid Bankruptcy

Celebrity

The former attorney and estranged husband of Erika Jayne is moving out of his $13 million Pasadena mansion as he faces allegations of embezzlement and deals with ailing health.

AceShowbiz - Tom Girardi is officially saying goodbye to his lavish lifestyle. The embattled former lawyer has moved out of his multi-million dollar mansion and into a senior living facility amid bankruptcy, allegations of embezzlement and ailing health.

The estranged husband of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne was seen checking into Belmont Village Senior Living in Burbank on Sunday, August 22. Dressing comfortably in a pale purple sweatshirt and gray trousers, he took down his face mask as he took a look around his new surroundings in pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

The pricing of the facility is said to be between $4,545 - $4,750 a month for a private suite. The facility has staff available 24/7, and boasts community chef-prepared dining with 24 daily choices of meals. Costing for the facility depends on the room type and level of care that is required.

Tom's move to the senior living facility came just days after he was federally disbarred by California Federal Court. The ruling that states the 82-year-old is no longer allowed to practice law was handed down on Friday. He did not contest the decision.

Earlier this year, Tom was diagnosed with dementia and late-onset Alzheimer's disease. He has since been placed under conservatorship overseen by his brother Robert Girardi. In his petition, Robert described his brother's condition was "sadly deteriorated to the point where he cannot care for himself without assistance."

Tom's law firm, meanwhile, has filed for bankruptcy and he was accused of misappropriating $2 million intended for victims of Indonesia's Lion Air 610 crash. He is accused of using the money his clients were awarded in lawsuit settlements to fund his lavish lifestyle while screwing them over in the process. Recently, the law firm auctioned off a lot of stuff from his now vacate law offices in Los Angeles to pay off creditors.

Erika was named in the bankruptcy case and class action lawsuit. They even call her divorce from Tom, which was filed after his financial problems started popping up, is a "sham" meant to hide assets. The trustee is suing the Bravo star for the return of $25 million and other luxury items, but she refuses to return the items calling everything "gifts" from her estranged husband.