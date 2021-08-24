 
 

UB40 Saxophonist Brian Travers Lost Battle With Cancer

UB40 Saxophonist Brian Travers Lost Battle With Cancer
A founding member of the reggae band, the 62-year-old died surrounded by his family at his home in Birmingham, England around two years after undergoing operation to remove a double brain tumor.

  • Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - UB40 saxophonist and songwriter Brian Travers has died of cancer at the age of 62.

According to British newspaper The Sun, Travers, a founding member of the reggae band, died at his home in Birmingham, England, surrounded by his family on August 22.

A statement from the band said, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our comrade, brother, founding UB40 member and musical legend, Brian David Travers."

"Brian passed away yesterday evening after a long and heroic battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with Brian's wife Lesley, his daughter Lisa and son Jamie."

"We are all devastated by this news and ask that you respect the family's need for privacy at this time."

The musician's death comes a few years after he suffered a seizure and underwent an operation to remove a double brain tumor in 2019.

Travers formed the band in 1978 with his school pals, naming the band after a form issued to people claiming unemployment benefits at the time.

They soon became one of Britain's most popular bands thanks to hits including "Red Red Wine" and "Falling In Love With You" - and has sold 100 million albums worldwide.

His last performance with the band was at a concert in December 2019 held at the Arena Birmingham.

In June this year, UB40 frontman Duncan Campbell - who took over from his brother Ali Campbell in 2008 - announced his retirement from music due to ill health. He was replaced by Kioko musician Matt Doyle as the band's lead singer.

