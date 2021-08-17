Tom Girardi Auctions Off Erika Jayne 'Collectibles' Amid Bankruptcy Case

Celebrity

The former lawyer is selling property from his law firm Girardi and Keese, including a Versace crystal bowl and a nude Marilyn Monroe calendar, to pay off creditors.

AceShowbiz - Tom Girardi is somehow still getting Erika Jayne's help to pay off creditors. His law firm Girardi & Keese is auctioning off memorabilia from his estranged wife's singing career amid the ongoing bankruptcy case.

Described as "Erika Jayne collectibles," the items include signed magazine covers, framed photos of the estranged couple and the Billboard plaque for her 2009 track "Roller Coaster". According to Us Weekly, there have been 25 bids placed on the memorabilia, which is currently listed for $350.

The selling of "Erika Jayne collectibles" is part of the auction of property from Tom's law firm. The trustee presiding over the once-respected lawyer's involuntary Chapter 7 hired a company called 360Auctions to help with selling off property in his now vacate law offices in Los Angeles.

Among the items being offered are a Versace crystal bowl with a starting bid of $150, a nude Marilyn Monroe calendar, a bunch of model airplanes, a Chinese sword, a framed copy of a $263 million wire transfer and an Erin Brockovich signed movie poster. The firm's office furniture, business machinery and equipment, vintage law (and other) books, a vintage piano, a Cadillac DTS and much more are being auctioned off as well.

Tom is accused of owing tens of millions to various people including his former clients. They claim he used the money they were awarded in lawsuit settlements to fund his lavish lifestyle while screwing them over in the process.

Erika was named in the bankruptcy case and class action lawsuit. They even call her divorce from Tom, which was filed after his financial problems started popping up, is a "sham" meant to hide assets. The trustee is suing "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star for the return of $25 million and other luxury items, but she refuses to return the items calling everything "gifts" from her estranged husband.