Leigh-Anne Pinnock Become First-Time Mother to Twins

The Little Mix member makes public that she and her fiance Andre Gray had welcome their babies one day after her bandmate Perrie Edwards revealed her first child has arrived.

Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is a new mum. The pop star and her fiance Andre Gray welcomed twins last week (ends August 20), but held back the news until Monday - a day after bandmate Perrie Edwards revealed she had welcomed her first child.

Pinnock announced the baby reveal in an Instagram post, showing off a snap of herself and Andre Gray holding their newborn's feet.

She added the caption, "We asked for a miracle, we were given two... Our Cubbies are here 16/08/21."

Pinnock shared no further details. She revealed she was pregnant back in May, six days before Edwards went public with her baby news. At the time, she wrote, "We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true… we can't wait to meet you," while showing off her growing baby bump in an Instagram post.

Pinnock's older sister Sairah also welcomed a child into the world last week, announcing the arrival of her second son on Friday, August 20.

Meanwhile, Edwards and her soccer star boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain posted a series of black and white snaps of their new arrival via Instagram on Sunday. She wrote, "Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21."

Pinnock was among the first to congratulate her bandmate, writing, "I am so proud of you and I love you so much. What an angel."

Pinnock and her English footballer fiance got engaged in May 2020 after dating for nearly five years.